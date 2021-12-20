Brantley Ray Gonzalez, 25, 1723 Colorado St., for interference with a law enforcement officer. Confined on $3,000 bond.
Lakesha Dawn Randolph, 21, 601 Colorado St., for aggravated battery. Confined on $5,000 bond.
NOTICE TO APPEAR
Clay Pelton, 19, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at 1101 Moro St.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for burglary and criminal damage to property at 9:27 a.m. Saturday in the 6300 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. in Manhattan. A 49-year-old woman, 48-, 50-, 51- and 64-year-old men, and Taylor Self Storage reported a woman and a man driving a red Jeep Grand Cherokee broke into multiple storage units. Property stolen and loss amounts are still being determined. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Police arrested Lakesha Randolph, 21, 601 Colorado St., for aggravated battery after she allegedly hit an 18-year-old woman in the head with a toaster. Officers filed a report for aggravated battery and domestic battery at 1:17 p.m. Saturday in Manhattan. An 18- and 21-year-old woman reported Randolph and an 18-year-old woman were in an altercation with them prior to Randolph hitting the 18-year-old victim. Randolph is confined in the Riley County Jail on a $5,000 bond.
Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 3:19 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Wreath Ave. and Dickens Ave. in Manhattan. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2013 Hyundai Sonata driven by Mehmet Celebi, 60, of Manhattan had failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign and collided with a 2011 Kia Sportage driven by Tessa Henry, 22, of Manhattan. Henry was transported to Ascension Via Christi for evaluation of shoulder and side pain. Celebi was issued a citation for failure to yield right of way at a stop sign.
Officers filed a report for attempted domestic battery and criminal damage to property at 4:54 p.m. Sunday in Manhattan. An 18-year-old woman reported a 17-year-old boy had broken her Apple iPhone 12 Pro. The estimated total loss is $1,200.
Officers filed a report for aggravated assault, domestic battery, blackmail and breach of privacy at 10:26 p.m. Sunday in Manhattan. A 22-year-old woman reported a 23-year-old man threatened her with a gun and blackmailed her out of $2,000.