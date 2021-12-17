Adrian Lee Draper, 21, 912 Garden Way No. 16, for domestic battery. Released on $2,000 bond.
Curtis Rashawn Simms Jr, 23, 1123 Yuma St., for domestic battery. Confined on $6,000 bond.
Tierra Kirstin Jackson, 31, Ogden, for endangering a child, battery, interference with a law enforcement officer and criminal damage to property. Confined on $3,000 bond.
Thomas Howard Miller, 49, 3713 Autumn Lane, for domestic battery. Released on $2,000 bond.
Jacob Lash Shepard, 24, Ogden, for violation of a protection order. Confined on $3,000 bond.
Tyler Dean Wilson, 31, Burlingame, for probation violation. Released on $2,000 bond.
Austin Lee Dowling, 28, 2528 Buttonwood Drive, for two counts of failure to appear. Released on $23,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 8:06 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of S. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. and Fort Riley Blvd. in Manhattan. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Tristan Neff, 22, of Manhattan rear-ended a 2021 Dodge Caliber driven by Peggy Avilez, 59, of Valley Center while she was stopped at a traffic light. Avilez was transported to Ascension Via Christi for treatment of neck and back pain. Neff was issued a citation for inattentive driving.
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 3:59 p.m. Thursday in the 3000 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. in Manhattan. A 24- and a 65-year-old man reported an unknown person attempted to break into their car damaging the driver's door, trunk lid, and tail light. The estimated total loss is $1,500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for theft at 3:21 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of Moro St. in Manhattan. An 18-year-old woman reported an unknown person stole her green 2007 Toyota Camry. The estimated total loss is $6,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.