Police report for Dec. 16, 2021
Dec 16, 2021

ARRESTS
Tyler Dean Wilson, 31, Burlingame, for violation of a protection order. Confined on $2,000 bond.
Jorge Luis Rosario, 25, homeless, for failure to appear. Released, no bond listed.
Stanley Edward Hoerman, 79, 1207 Colorado St., for aggravated assault of law enforcement officer and interference with a law enforcement officer. Confined, no bond listed.