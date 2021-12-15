Elizabeth Ashley Parker, 35, 1348 Flint Hills Place, for failure to appear. Confined on $1,500 bond.
Felicito Rodriguez Garcia, 30, 2500 Farm Bureau Road No. 217, for failure to appear. Confined on $10,000 bond.
Janay Star Banks, 27, 415 Walters Drive No. 107, for failure to appear. Released on $958 bond.
Justin David Lee Warnow, 27, 1430 Watson Place H8, for two counts of failure to appear. Released on $873 bond.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for theft at 8:46 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Hayes Dr. in Manhattan. Officers listed UPS reported a 21-year-old man opened packages and stole six cell phones and other electronic devices. The estimated total loss associated with this case hasn't been determined.
Officers responded to a medical call at 1:39 p.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of Rogers Blvd. in Manhattan. When officers arrived on scene, they found a deceased 93-year-old man. No foul play is suspected at this time.
Officers filed a report for burglary at 6:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. in Manhattan. A 31-year-old man reported an unknown person broke into his unoccupied home and stole two Samsung televisions, clothes, dishes, a mattress, nail gun, air compressor and $3,500 in cash. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $9,450. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.