ARRESTS

  • Crystal Marie Jaimez, 30, 1300 Marlatt Ave. No. 202, for aggravated battery. Held on $75,000 bond.
  • Stanley James Finn, 63, 1119 Garden Way No. 105, for criminal damage to property and two counts of domestic battery. Released on $3,000 bond.
  • Jordan Scott Henderson, 28, Clay Center, for possession of marijuana and assault on a law enforcement officer. Held on $5,000 bond.
  • Henry Steven Googasian, 28, 913 Vattier St. No. 1, for criminal threat and unlaw discharge of firearm. Held on $10,000 bond.
  • Tyler Ryan Hodges, 37, 1126 Thurston St., for probation violation. Held, no bond listed.
  • Kristopher Michael Jamerson Heard, 23, no address listed, for failure to comply with diversion. Released, no bond posted.