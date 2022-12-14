Crystal Marie Jaimez, 30, 1300 Marlatt Ave. No. 202, for aggravated battery. Held on $75,000 bond.
Stanley James Finn, 63, 1119 Garden Way No. 105, for criminal damage to property and two counts of domestic battery. Released on $3,000 bond.
Jordan Scott Henderson, 28, Clay Center, for possession of marijuana and assault on a law enforcement officer. Held on $5,000 bond.
Henry Steven Googasian, 28, 913 Vattier St. No. 1, for criminal threat and unlaw discharge of firearm. Held on $10,000 bond.
Tyler Ryan Hodges, 37, 1126 Thurston St., for probation violation. Held, no bond listed.
Kristopher Michael Jamerson Heard, 23, no address listed, for failure to comply with diversion. Released, no bond posted.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for theft at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Blue Valley High School in Randolph. It was reported an Apple Macbook Air had been stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,300. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Henry Googasian, 28, of Manhattan was arrested at 11 a.m. Tuesday for criminal threat and unlawful discharge of a firearm in connection with an incident that occurred at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Vattier St. in Manhattan. Police said Googasian threatened a 23-year-old man and fired a gun into the air. No injuries were reported. Googasian remains confined in the Riley County Jail with a total bond of $10,000.
Officers filed a report for burglary and criminal damage to property at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Moro St. in Manhattan. A 26-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman reported an unknown man broke into their apartment, damaged a door, and stole $300 cash. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.