ARRESTS
• Kati Lynn Marie Chrisple, 24, 2500 Farm Bureau Road No. 225, for domestic battery. Released on $2,000 bond.
• Crystal Nanette Hutton, 50, 717 Kearney St., for failure to appear. Released on $208 bond.
• Amanda Dezirae Bluthardt, 41, Clay Center, for failure to appear. Held with no bond listed.
• Crystal Nanette Hutton, 50, 717 Kearney ST., for possession of opiate, narcotic or certain stimulant, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Released on $2,000 bond.
• Celso Marcial Rostram Lara, 29, 428 N. Sixth St. No. 4, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
• Todd Daniel Collette, 27, Wamego, for distribution of opiate, narcotic or certain stimulant, distribution or possession of drug paraphernalia, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of opiate, narcotic or certain stimulant.
• Dangelo Jerquishe Williams, 24, homeless, for parole violation. Held on $2,000 bond.
• Joshua Eric Jones, 31, Junction City, for failure to appear. Released on $1,500 bond.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
• Grace Strobbe, 20, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while at 710 N. Manhattan Ave., 7even 8ight 5ive.
• Lucas Mathewson, 20, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor, while at 1127 Moro St., Tubby’s Sports Bar.
• Adam Riekenberg, 20, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while at 1212 Bluemont Ave., Bluemont Hotel.
• Kelsey Andes, 20, Wichita, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor, while at 1127 Moro St., Tubby’s Sports Bar.
INCIDENTS
• Someone vandalized multiple construction sites in Manhattan.
Officers filed five reports for criminal damage to property at 10:36 a.m. Friday in the 3900 block of Victory Drive in Manhattan. Officers listed Howie’s Recycling Trash Service, the City of Manhattan, Evergy, Fortress Inc., Centruri Group Inc., and a 49-year-old man as the victims when it was reported someone damaged and vandalized multiple construction sites and buildings. The estimated total loss associated with these cases is $16,200. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
• Officers filed a report for theft by deception at 1:06 p.m. Saturday in Manhattan. Officers listed a 21-year-old woman as the victim when it was reported someone posing as a police deputy told her a friend needed $2,000 in money packs for a bond payment and to give them the information for the money packs.
• A Michigan man was injured in a crash Sunday.
Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 1:16 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of E. Marlatt Avenue and Casement Road in Manhattan. When officers arrived on scene, they found a dirtbike driven by Konrad Stein, 24, of Michigan had hit a 2013 Hyundai Elantra driven by Samantha King, 30, of Manhattan as she was turning at the intersection. Stein was transported to Via Christi for treatment of serious lacerations and later life-flighted to Stormont Vail for further treatment.
• A man reported someone stole his trailer.
Officers filed a report for theft at 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Tuttle Creek Boulevard in Manhattan. Officers listed a 65-year-old man as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect stole his black flat bed single axle H&H trailer. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $2,300. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.