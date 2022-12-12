ARRESTS

  • Aaron Michael Noonan, 28, Salina, for probation violation and failure to appear. Held on $180,000.
  • Colton Brian Magnuson, 32, 1531 Pierre St., for driving while habitual violator, use/possess w/intent to use drug paraphernalia, possession of opiate, opium, narcotic, or certain stimulant, feeling or attempt to elude a law enforcement officer. Released on $5,000 bond.
  • Jaylen Amir Garrick, 23, 1415 Normandy Place No. 220, for aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery. Held on $7,000 bond.
  • Dejanay Marie Foster, 16, 3421 Chimney Rock Road, for liquor consumption or sale by a minor, Released, no bond posted.
  • Pablo Antonio Montoya Ortiz, 24, Junction City, for domestic battery and criminal damage to property. Released on $2,000.
  • Morgan Daniel Ferguson Montague, 22, Arkansas City, for two counts of criminal discharge of a firearm and criminal damage to property. Released on $15,000 bond.
  • Joleann Cathleen Killham, 21, 1007 Houston St., for probation violation. Held on $20,000 bond.
  • Auston Lee Korsxeniewski, 24, 515 Vattier St. No. 2, for possession of marijuana, failure to appear, possession of opiate, opium, narcotic, or certain stimulant, use/possess w/intent to use drug paraphernalia, and criminal use of weapons. Held on $10,500 bond.
  • Summer Rae Stamm, 22, Riley, for possession of marijuana, distributing or possessing w/intent to distribute, and use/possessing w/intent to use drug paraphernalia. Released on $2,000 bond.
  • Philip Governer Locklear, 33, Homeless, for criminal damage to property and criminal trespass. Held on $1,500 bond.