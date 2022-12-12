Aaron Michael Noonan, 28, Salina, for probation violation and failure to appear. Held on $180,000.
Colton Brian Magnuson, 32, 1531 Pierre St., for driving while habitual violator, use/possess w/intent to use drug paraphernalia, possession of opiate, opium, narcotic, or certain stimulant, feeling or attempt to elude a law enforcement officer. Released on $5,000 bond.
Jaylen Amir Garrick, 23, 1415 Normandy Place No. 220, for aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery. Held on $7,000 bond.
Dejanay Marie Foster, 16, 3421 Chimney Rock Road, for liquor consumption or sale by a minor, Released, no bond posted.
Pablo Antonio Montoya Ortiz, 24, Junction City, for domestic battery and criminal damage to property. Released on $2,000.
Morgan Daniel Ferguson Montague, 22, Arkansas City, for two counts of criminal discharge of a firearm and criminal damage to property. Released on $15,000 bond.
Joleann Cathleen Killham, 21, 1007 Houston St., for probation violation. Held on $20,000 bond.
Auston Lee Korsxeniewski, 24, 515 Vattier St. No. 2, for possession of marijuana, failure to appear, possession of opiate, opium, narcotic, or certain stimulant, use/possess w/intent to use drug paraphernalia, and criminal use of weapons. Held on $10,500 bond.
Summer Rae Stamm, 22, Riley, for possession of marijuana, distributing or possessing w/intent to distribute, and use/possessing w/intent to use drug paraphernalia. Released on $2,000 bond.
Philip Governer Locklear, 33, Homeless, for criminal damage to property and criminal trespass. Held on $1,500 bond.
NOTICESTO APPEAR
Eleanor Erwin, 18, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while at Tubby’s Sports Bar, 1127 Moro St.
Olivia Motes, 19, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while at Tubby’s Sports Bar, 1127 Moro St.
Ezekiel Jackson, 21, Manhattan, for sale of alcohol to a minor while at Tubby’s Sports Bar, 1127 Moro St.
Emily Bohl, 20, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while at Tubby’s Sports Bar, 1127 Moro St.
INCIDENTS
Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 9:15 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Welsh and Cavalry roads. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 2016 Dodge Journey driven by Jessie Webb, 41, of Clay Center had been traveling east on Welsh Road. behind a 2005 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Roy Harris, 58, of Homosassa, Florida when Webb did not see that Harris had signaled to turn left and began to pass Harris. Harris turned left, and Webb hit the rear of Harris spinning him 180 degrees and coming to a rest in the north ditch facing Welsh Road. Webb came to a rest parallel of Welsh Road. on the south shoulder. Harris and two passengers of his vehicle, Nathan Graham, 45, of Etta, Mississippi and Eric Olsen, 50, of Port Orange, Florida, were all transported to Via Christi for minor injuries. Webb was issued a citation for passing with insufficient clearance.
Officers filed a report for theft by deception at 8:15 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of Brookmont Drive in Manhattan. A 51-year-old woman reported an unknown man she met online sent her a check, which she cashed, then he told her to send him the money through gift cards, which she did. The check was fraudulent, causing the victim a loss of approximately $1,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Officers filed a report for giving a worthless check at 10:30 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of McCall Road in Manhattan. Jon Murdock Inc. was listed when it was reported a 56-year-old woman paid for a car with a check to a closed bank account. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $8,000.
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 1:45 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Moro St. in Manhattan. A 36-year-old woman reported an unknown person broke a screen door and knocked over a brick pillar. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Officers filed a report for theft at 9:45 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of College Ave. in Manhattan. A 77-year-old man was listed as the victim when it was reported a 24-year-old woman stole $800 cash from him.
Officers filed a report for criminal discharge of a firearm and criminal damage to property at 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of Kennsington Court in Manhattan on Saturday at 1:30 a.m. after it was reported a 22-year-old man shot multiple rounds into an unoccupied car in the Cambridge Square Apartments parking lot. No injuries were reported. Officers issued a be on the lookout (BOLO) for Morgan Montague, 22, of Arkansas City in connection who was located shortly after by Fort Riley Police at a Fort Riley gate. He was arrested for two counts of criminal discharge of a firearm and criminal damage to property in connection. He was issued a total bond of $15,000 and is no longer confined at the time of this report.
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 2 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Moro St. in Aggieville, Manhattan. O’Malley’s Bar was listed when it was reported a 28-year-old man kicked the front door and broke the glass causing approximately $1,000 worth of damage. Dillon Francis, 28, of Manhattan was issued a notice to appear in court for criminal damage to property.
Officers filed a report for burglary and criminal damage to property at 8:15 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Moro St. in Manhattan. Advanced Property Management Inc. and a 23-year-old man were listed when it was reported an unknown person broke into a home causing damage to a door and stole $100 cash. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $800. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Officers filed a report for criminal discharge of a firearm at 9:45 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Augusta Way in Manhattan. It was reported a 20-year-old man shot a round inside his apartment at The Links which entered the apartment above causing approximately $500 worth of damage. No injuries were reported.
Officers filed a report for burglary and criminal damage to property at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the 4400 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. in Manhattan. 22-, 35-, and 58-year-old men and a 32-year-old woman were listed when it was reported their camper and boat had been broken into and multiple items were stolen from inside. Multiple vehicles in the area were also damaged. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $6,100. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Officers filed a report for aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery at 2:30 a.m. Sunday in Manhattan. A 20-year-old woman was when it was reported a 23-year-old man had strangled and hit her during an argument. Jaylen Garrick, 23, of Manhattan was arrested in connection for aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery. He was issued a total bond of $7,000 and is no longer confined at the time of this report.
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property and criminal trespass at 7:30 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Poyntz Ave. in Manhattan. Katie’s Way was listed when it was reported a 33-year-old man damaged a door to the business while breaking in. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $500. Philip Locklear, 33, of Manhattan was arrested in connection for criminal damage to property and criminal trespass. He remains confined in the Riley County Jail with a total bond of $1,500.
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 10:15 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Anderson Ave. and N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. in Manhattan. A 62-year-old man was listed when it was reported a car with a 16-year-old female suspect inside drove up to his car and the suspect threw eggs at it causing damage to the paint. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $500.
Officers filed a report for attempted aggravated assault, criminal discharge of a firearm, and criminal damage to property at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Candlewood Dr. in Manhattan. A 29-year-old woman, a 30-year-old man, and Cambridge Square Apartments were listed when it was reported a 25-year-old man shot a gun, hitting an apartment building, following an argument between the parties. No injuries were reported. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $500.
Officers filed a report for burglary at 6 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Laramie St. in Manhattan. A 21-year-old man was listed when it was reported his black Thompson Center 30-06 rifle with a magazine and scope was stolen out of his car. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $850. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.