Brockton Michael Higgins, 25, 509 Gatlinburg Way No. 202, for probation violation. Released on $2,500 bond.
Jeremy James Cullinane, 40, Omaha, for failure to appear. Released on $2,500 bond.
Jessica Elizabeth Schwalm, 32, Lenexa, for failure to appear. Released, no bond posted.
Ezequiel Jose Roman, 29, Junction City, for battery. Released, no bond posted.
Cedric Jaron Blake, 29, Lenexa, for probation violation. Released, no bond posted.
NOTICE TO APPEAR
Amanthis O'Connor, 19, of Manhattan, for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia at 1431 Cambridge Place in Manhattan.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for burglary at 9:31 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of N. 11th St. and Fremont St. in Manhattan. A 26-year-old man reported an unknown person broke into his car and stole military equipment. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $2,500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for theft at 9:37 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Levee Dr. in Manhattan. Purple Wave Auction reported an unknown person paid for an item with a credit card and after taking possession of the item, canceled the payment on the card and refused to return the item. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,540. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Police arrested Stanley Edward Hoerman, 79, 1701 Sheffield Circle, on Tuesday for aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer. Officers filed an assault report at 1:23 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Yuma Street in Manhattan after a 40-year-old police officer said Hoerman threatened him with a gun. Hoerman is free from Riley County Jail on a $5,000 bond.