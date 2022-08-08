ARRESTS

  • Limber Montejo Rodriguez, 31, 1815 Claflin Road, for uniform criminal extradition act. Confined, no bond listed.
  • Jordan Treyvaughn Ownes, 24, Fort Riley, for DUI. Confined on $750 bond.
  • Christopher Allen Hudgins, 26, 1324 Thurston St, for disorderly conduct and interference with a law enforcement officer. Released on $1,000 bond.
  • Damion Jonathan William Cutcher, 21, Fort Riley, for interference with a law enforcement officer. Released on $500 bond.
  • Mitchell Henry Johnson III, 27, Fort Riley, for battery, disorderly conduct, and interference with a law enforcement officer. Released on $1,000 bond.
  • Jose Adrain Guierrez Munoz, 23, Fort Riley, for interference with LEO. Released on $500 bond.
  • Marissa Michelle Montiel, 27, 401 Brookridge drive, for disorderly conduct. Confined on $1,000 bond.
  • Haley Nichole Briones, 20, Childress, TX, for battery on law enforcement officer and interference with law enforcement officer. Confined on $3,000 bond.
  • Louis Daniel Sanchez Rodriguez, 21, Childress, Texas, for disorderly conduct. Confined on $1,000 bond.
  • Nathaniel Avery Busby, 28, 6030 Tuttle Terrace Lot 28, for failure to appear. Released on $770 bond.
  • Elijah Jack Eickhoff, 16, 2715 Circle Road, for DUI, battery on law enforcement officer and interference with law enforcement officer. Released, no bond posted.
  • Michelle Florence Merkle, 41, 820 Colorado St, for four counts of failure to appear. Confined on $750 bond.
  • Drew Allen Prescott, 31, 60 Emery Place, for probation violation. Released on $1,000 bond.