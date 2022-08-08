Limber Montejo Rodriguez, 31, 1815 Claflin Road, for uniform criminal extradition act. Confined, no bond listed.
Jordan Treyvaughn Ownes, 24, Fort Riley, for DUI. Confined on $750 bond.
Christopher Allen Hudgins, 26, 1324 Thurston St, for disorderly conduct and interference with a law enforcement officer. Released on $1,000 bond.
Damion Jonathan William Cutcher, 21, Fort Riley, for interference with a law enforcement officer. Released on $500 bond.
Mitchell Henry Johnson III, 27, Fort Riley, for battery, disorderly conduct, and interference with a law enforcement officer. Released on $1,000 bond.
Jose Adrain Guierrez Munoz, 23, Fort Riley, for interference with LEO. Released on $500 bond.
Marissa Michelle Montiel, 27, 401 Brookridge drive, for disorderly conduct. Confined on $1,000 bond.
Haley Nichole Briones, 20, Childress, TX, for battery on law enforcement officer and interference with law enforcement officer. Confined on $3,000 bond.
Louis Daniel Sanchez Rodriguez, 21, Childress, Texas, for disorderly conduct. Confined on $1,000 bond.
Nathaniel Avery Busby, 28, 6030 Tuttle Terrace Lot 28, for failure to appear. Released on $770 bond.
Elijah Jack Eickhoff, 16, 2715 Circle Road, for DUI, battery on law enforcement officer and interference with law enforcement officer. Released, no bond posted.
Michelle Florence Merkle, 41, 820 Colorado St, for four counts of failure to appear. Confined on $750 bond.
Drew Allen Prescott, 31, 60 Emery Place, for probation violation. Released on $1,000 bond.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
Brooke Kornmueller, 19, 2315 Timberlane Drive, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at 706 N Manhattan Ave; Porter’s Bar and Deli.
Mackenzie Lillich, 20, 2315 Timberlane Drive, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at 706 N Manhattan Ave; Porter’s Bar and Deli.
Kate Wimmer, 20, 2315 Timberlane Drive, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at 706 N Manhattan Ave; Porter’s Bar and Deli.
INCIDENTS
Police arrested Christopher Evan Cuchy, 29, of Manhattan after he allegedly stole a gun from an unlocked car. Officers filed a report for burglary at 3 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Fremont St. in Manhattan. A 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman reported a 29-year-old man had previously entered their unlocked car and stole a Hudson 9mm. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,000. The gun was recovered when police arrested Cuchy at 6 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Moro Street in Manhattan for criminal possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a firearm while under the influence, and unlawful discharge of a firearm in city limits. Police said he shot a gun into the ground near the area of Laramie Street and North 8th Street and was found to be intoxicated while still in possession of the stolen gun. Cuchy remains confined in the Riley County Jail on a $7,000 bond.
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 4:00 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Bluemont Ave. in Manhattan. Popeyes Chicken reported an unknown person threw a rock through one of their north-facing windows. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Officers filed a report for theft at 6:15 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Flint Hills Place in Manhattan. A 42-year-old man reported a 36-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man stole the catalytic converter from his car while he was lending it to them. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $5,000.