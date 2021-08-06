ARRESTS
- Austin Dean Carter, 24, 1005 Colorado, for domestic battery. Confined on $1,000 bond.
- Howard Alexander Horton III, 34, 2216 Claflin Road No. 24, for probation violation and failure to appear. Exceptionally cleared.
- Jordan Dominic Zimmerman, 23, 1007 Pottawatomie Court, for probation violation. Confined on $750 bond.
- Corneal Arnez Johnson, 32, 416 Fremont St., for failure to appear. Confined on $4,000 bond.
- Brently Steven Crider, 22, 1016 Moro St. No. 3, for aggravated robbery and aggravated battery. Confined on $40,000 bond.
- Shanda Marie Britton, 32, 1218 N. 11th St., for probation violation. Confined on $393 bond.
- John Dean Schum, 34, 500 Moro St. No. 2 East, for probation violation. Confined on $8,000 bond.
- Jayalyn Demetrius Ashburn Nutore, 20, Ogden, for domestic battery. Free on $1,000 bond.
- Justin Paul Roy, 34, 2900 Jeffrey Circle, for failure to appear. Confined on no bond.
- Ridge Anthony Hurla, 24, 1109 Yuma St., for probation violation. Exceptionally cleared.
- Tannin Michael Woods, 18, Ogden, for operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Free on $500 bond.
- Jerald F Overton, 56, Clinton, Illinois, for two counts of marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. Exceptionally cleared.
- Ethan McClain Divine, 26, McPherson, for parole violation. Free on no bond.
- Everett Bryan Summers, 60, Manhattan, for probation violation. Free on no bond.
- Silbestre Mejia Pinedo, 37, Greenleaf, for failure to appear. Free on no bond.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
- Jadin Waddell, 20, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at 12:10 a.m. July 31 at North Manhattan Avenue and Moro Street.
- Philip Brown, 21, Manhattan, for possession of an open container in public at 12:10 a.m. July 31 at North Manhattan Avenue and Moro Street.
- Louis Velez Jr., 62, Manhattan, for transporting an open container at 12:19 a.m. Monday at Tuttle Creek Boulevard and Allen Road in Manhattan.
INCIDENTS
- A 32-year-old man damaged a commissary kiosk at the Riley County Jail, according to an Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 3:57 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of South Seth Child Road in Manhattan. The estimated total loss is $795.
- Police arrested Mitchell Alan Gilbert, 41, of Chaska, Minnesota, at 12:13 a.m. Friday for criminal damage to property at Comfort Inn and Suites, 1020 Hostetler Drive. The hotel reported Gilbert damaged an RCA television and other property in a room, according to an RCPD report. The estimated total loss is $700. Gilbert is free on a $500 bond.