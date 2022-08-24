Police report for August 24, 2022 Aug 24, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ARRESTSAnthony Terril Steele, 48, 717 Kearney St., for failure to appear. Confined on $8,000 bond.Colton Brian Magnuson, 31, St. George, for failure to appear. Confined on $4,000 bond.Donald Andrew Kennedy, 37, Wichita, for possession of marijuana, DUI, and driving while habitual violator. Released on $5,000 bond.Rupert Myles Cooper, 30, Columbia, Mo., for probation violation. Confined on $3,000 bond.Joshua Keith Downey, 26, St. Marys, for fleeing or attempt to elude law enforcement by reckless driving. Released on $3,000 bond.Michelle Lynn Drywater, 45, 803 Allison Ave. No. 2, for failure to appear. Confined, no bond listed. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More from this section Homeland Security cracks down on weapons smuggling from Miami to Haiti, Caribbean Abbott: EPA's attack on Permian Basin oil drilling 'illogical and flawed' +20 Cities With the Largest Millennial Renter Wage Gap Latest News Police report for August 24, 2022 Two Fort Riley men plead guilty to aggravated indecent solicitation Commission considering a foundation to support parks and rec Testing process continues as officials prepare for science mission at NBAF Wyatt Thompson to be inducted to broadcasters hall of fame Big student loan forgiveness plan announced by Biden Military families' housing benefits lag as rents explode K-State women announce full non-conference schedule Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesRCPD arrests Manhattan man for 15 counts of sexual exploitation of childSarah Hyland and Wells Adams tie the knot in CaliforniaJoni Mitchell hoping to record music again after ‘losing her confidence’MHS volleyball has 'good vibes' headed into Year 1 under JonesJennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's wedding officiator has been revealed!Can Manhattan collect off legend of Johnny Kaw? Officials hope to find out.Football captains named for 2022 seasonLisa Scott-Lee recalls surreal dinner date with Michael JacksonExcited to begin, Kansas State University students stream into residence hallsDepeche Mode return to studio following Andy 'Fletch' Fletcher's passing Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.