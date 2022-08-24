ARRESTS

  • Anthony Terril Steele, 48, 717 Kearney St., for failure to appear. Confined on $8,000 bond.
  • Colton Brian Magnuson, 31, St. George, for failure to appear. Confined on $4,000 bond.
  • Donald Andrew Kennedy, 37, Wichita, for possession of marijuana, DUI, and driving while habitual violator. Released on $5,000 bond.
  • Rupert Myles Cooper, 30, Columbia, Mo., for probation violation. Confined on $3,000 bond.
  • Joshua Keith Downey, 26, St. Marys, for fleeing or attempt to elude law enforcement by reckless driving. Released on $3,000 bond.
  • Michelle Lynn Drywater, 45, 803 Allison Ave. No. 2, for failure to appear. Confined, no bond listed.