ARRESTS
- Frank Jay Cooper Jr., 49, 411 S. 16th St., for domestic battery. Confined on $2,000 bond.
- Alan Anthony Gomez, 25, 918 N. 10th St., for probation violation. Free on $500 bond.
- Alyssa Taryn Lee, 27, 1608 Hill Valley Drive, for criminal restraint and criminal damage to property. Free on $2,000 bond.
- Joshua Adam Jones, 32, Ogden, for failure to appear. Free on $1,500 bond.
- Sarah Lee Followell, 32, homeless, for possession of opiate, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of stolen property. Confined on $12,000 bond.
- Jayalyn Demetrius Ashburn Nutore, 20, Ogden, for criminal threat and violation of protection order. Free on $5,000 bond.
- Lyle Reginal Henderson, 38, Salina, for failure to appear. Free on no bond.
- Karen Gissell Umana, 22, 801 Bluemont Ave., for DUI. Free on $750 bond.
- Alan Geovanny Castaneda Bojorques, 21, 2220 Westchester Drive No. 1, for DUI. Free on $750 bond.
- Michael Edward Smith, 47, Manhattan, for criminal trespass. Confined on $500 bond.
- Ann Marie Mason, 51, 3000 Tuttle Creek Blvd. No. 17, for domestic battery. Free on $1,000 bond.
- Daniel Gene Dvorak, 36, 720 Frey Drive, for failure to appear. Confined on no bond.
- Michael Eugene Powell Jr. 25, 4440 Tuttle Creek Blvd. No. 60, for failure to appear. Confined on $500 bond.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
- Jolie Bartz, 23, Salina, for possession of an open container in public at 12:40 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Moro Street.
- Brianna Whitted, 24, Salina, for possession of an open container in public at 12:40 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Moro Street.
- Cooper Peavler, 19, Fort Riley, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at 1:55 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Moro Street.
INCIDENTS
- A 27-year-old woman said someone stole her blue 2017 Volkswagon Jetta that was unlocked with the keys in the ignition, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for theft at 8:01 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Poyntz Avenue in Manhattan. The estimated total loss is $18,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- The Manhattan city government said someone unsuccessfully attempted to cut off the catatlytic converter from a 2017 Chevrolet Express van causing damage, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for attempted theft and criminal damage to property at 11 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of Levee Drive in Manhattan. The estimated total loss is $500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
- A 27-year-old man said a 24-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman stole two white portable air conditioning units, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft at 4:33 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Ninth Street in Ogden. The estimated total loss is $500.
- A man and a child were injured in an ATV accident, according to an RCPD report. Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 7:42 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Twelfth Street in Ogden. When officers arrived on scene, they found Janice Smocovich, 32, of Ogden had lost control of a Yamaha ATV also occupied by a 10-year-old boy while driving and rolled onto its side. Responders transported Smocovich to Ascension Via Christi Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The boy also sustained minor injuries.
- Officers filed a report for aggravated indecent liberties with a child at 10:02 p.m. Friday in Riley involving a 12-year-old girl and a 50-year-old man she knows.Because of the nature of the crime, police said no further information will be released.
- A 29-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman said they accidentally left a wallet in a shopping cart at Dillons, and a man stole cash before returning it to the store, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft at 8:49 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Westloop Place in Manhattan. The estimated total loss is $686. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
- A 21-year-old man said someone stole a Nintendo Switch, an Apple Watch and a toolbox from his car, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft at 9:02 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of South 3rd Street in Manhattan. The estimated total loss is $954. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
- A 50-year-old man reported someone stole a Glock .40 pistol and a checkbook from his truck, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft at 7:15 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Cedar Crest Drive in Manhattan. The estimated total loss is $500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
- A 35-year-old man reported someone stole his red 2011 Chevrolet Impala that was unlocked with the keys in the ignition, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft at 10:10 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of North Delaware Avenue in Manhattan. The estimated total loss is $4,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
- A 38-year-old man reported someone stole his silver 2010 Ford F-150, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft at 10:56 a.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of Montgomery Drive in Manhattan. The estimated total loss is $20,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
- A 23-year-old woman, a 27-year-old man and Redbud Estates reported someone broke into an unoccupied residence and left the water running in a bathtub causing it to overflow, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for burglary and criminal damage to property at 8:55 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Farm Bureau Road in Manhattan. The estimated total loss is $1,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
- Officers filed a report for rape and furnishing alcohol to a minor at 10:37 p.m. Sunday in Manhattan involving a 15-year-old girl and an unknown man. Because of the nature of this crime, police said no further information will be released.
- A 28-year-old woman said a 27-year-old man threatened and pointed a gun at her, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for aggravated assault at 12:02 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of Riley Avenue in Ogden.