Preston Adam Lyons, 21, Fort Riley, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
Essence Eve Nataye Cunningham, 21, 605 Highland Ridge Drive, for material witness. Released on $1,000 bond.
Taylor Nicole Reyes, 27, 2500 Farm Bureau Road No. 338, for probation violation. Released on $201 bond.
Luis Alfredo Martinez, 31, Topeka, for aggravated domestic battery, aggravated criminal sodomy and aggravated kidnapping. Confined on $75,000 bond.
Koltyn Tomas Lee Moore, 26, for failure to appear. Confined on $213 bond.
Nicholas Ray Mainville, 41, 429 Leavenworth St., for criminal threat amd aggravated battery. Confined, no bond listed.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for burglary and criminal damage to property at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Fifteenth St. in Ogden. A 75-year-old man reported his storage building was broken into and two carpet flooring cases and an industrial painter were stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,800. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Luis Martinez, 31, of Topeka was arrested on his warrant for aggravated domestic battery, aggravated criminal sodomy, and aggravated kidnapping after being located in Pottawatomie County and transported to the Riley County Jail at 4 p.m. Thursday. It was reported he battered a 37-year-old woman and forced her to stay in a room for an extended period of time. He remains confined in the Riley County Jail on a total bond of $75,000.
Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 4:45 p.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of Hayes Dr. in Manhattan. When officers arrived on scene, they found 2009 Pontiac G5 driven by Lyndsay Jones, 30, of Manhattan had been driving north on Hayes Dr. when it drifted left, hit a curb, and struck a tree causing it to overturn in the front yard of a house. Jones was transported to Via Christi then later to Stormont Vail in Topeka for treatment of her injuries.