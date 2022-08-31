ARRESTS

  • Glenn Wilbur Bennett, 52, 520 Juliette Ave. No. 2, for criminal damage to property. Confined on $2,000 bond.
  • Randal Clinton Dunlap, 1909 Dogwood Drive, for criminal trespass. Confined on $1,500 bond.
  • Robert Tomothy Crepeau, 36, Archie, Mo., for probation violation. Released on $2,000 bond.
  • John Dee Hobson, 55, Berryton, for driving while suspended. Released on $3,000 bond.