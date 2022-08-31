Glenn Wilbur Bennett, 52, 520 Juliette Ave. No. 2, for criminal damage to property. Confined on $2,000 bond.
Randal Clinton Dunlap, 1909 Dogwood Drive, for criminal trespass. Confined on $1,500 bond.
Robert Tomothy Crepeau, 36, Archie, Mo., for probation violation. Released on $2,000 bond.
John Dee Hobson, 55, Berryton, for driving while suspended. Released on $3,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for aggravated battery and aggravated assault at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of N. Manhattan Ave. and Pomeroy St. in Manhattan. A 20-year-old woman reported a car with a female driver hit her and attempted to hit her again while she was crossing Pomeroy Street walking southbound along North Manhattan Avenue. The victim reported a sore leg but no further injuries. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Fairchild Ave. in Manhattan. Manhattan Christian College reported their GMC bus was broken into, causing damage to a passenger side door, and a fire extinguisher was deployed inside. The estimated total loss associated with this case is over $1,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Brittney Teon Porter, 27, 320 Brookvalley Drive, was arrested Tuesday while confined in the Riley County Jail on a $15,000 Wallace County District Court warrant for failure to appear. Porter remains confined in the Riley County Jail on a total bond of $16,500. Porter was previously arrested Sunday on a Manhattan Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Hayes Dr. and McCall Rd. in Manhattan. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2000 Yamaha motorcycle driven by Tyler Hodges, 37, of Manhattan was following a 2015 Chevrolet Cruz driven by Haley Hays, 22, of Manhattan and attempted to swerve, striking the curb and causing the motorcycle to tip on its side. Hodges was transported to Via Christi for treatment of a head and wrist injury, and a fractured clavicle.
Police on Tuesday arrested Joshua Alexander Garrison, 20, 609 Highland Ridge Drive No. 8104, for kidnapping and aggravated domestic battery. Officers filed a report at 4 p.m. Tuesday in Manhattan. An 18-year-old woman reported Garrison strangled her and forcefully restricted her movements. Garrison remains confined in the Riley County Jail on a total bond of $20,000.
Officers filed a report for theft at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Bluemont Ave. in Manhattan. A 20-year-old woman reported her white Cannondale bicycle was stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Police on Tuesday arrested Deshon Michael Smith, 31, and Micheal Anthony Jones, 47, both of Topeka, after a traffic stop near the intersection of Fort Riley Boulevard and Poliska Lane in Manhattan. Officers found Smith, the driver, had a suspended driver's license and Jones was in possession of meth, drug paraphernalia, and a handgun. Smith was arrested for driving while a habitual violator and driving while suspended. He was released on a $1,500 bond. Jones was arrested for distribute certain stimulant, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to distribute drug paraphernalia, and criminal possession of a weapon. He remains confined in the Riley County Jail on a total bond of $30,000.
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Garden Way in Manhattan. A 59-year-old woman reported the windshield on her car was damaged. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.