ARRESTS
Pedro
- Andres Lopez, 22, 8012 Drum St. No. 114, Fort Riley, arrested for driving under the influence. Released with $750 bond.
- Ronnie Jean Samuelson, 41, homeless, arrested on three counts of failure to appear. Confined with $5,000 bond.
- Matthew Lee Younkin, 38, homeless, arrested for domestic battery, Distribute or possess with intent to distribute heroin/certain stimulants, and possession of paraphernalia with intent to manufacture/plant/cultivate controlled substance. Confined with $11,000 bond.
- Rausheed De-shon Green, 31, 421 N. 16th St. No. 6, arrested for Domestic battery. Released with
- $1,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
Officers
- filed a report for aggravated battery in the 1000 block of Leavenworth Street. A 21-year-old male was reported to have been hit with a hammer.
- Officers filed a report for theft in the 900 block of Bluemont Avenue. A 24-year-old male reported the theft of a Milwaukee toolbox and hand tools. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $700.
- Officers filed a report for theft in the 600 block of Third Place in Manhattan. HyVee reported that a 35-year-old female took miscellaneous food items valued at approximately $612.45.
- Officers filed a report for rape of a 20-year-old female and a 19-year-old female.
- Officers filed a report for aggravated domestic assault and violation of a protection order. A 26-year-old female, a 28-year-old female, and a 34-year-old male were reported as the victims when a 25-year-old male displayed a knife at them and violated a protection order.
- Officers filed a report for theft and criminal damage to property in the 400 block of Leavenworth Street Hyvee reported a 29-year-old male took a shopping cart then damaged it. The estimated total loss is approximately $800.00.
- Officers filed a report for theft in the 600 block of Colorado. A 28-year-old male was listed as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect took his Blue Honda Fat Cat Motorcycle. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approxim
ately $1,750.