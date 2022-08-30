Michael Anthony Rivera, 29, homeless, for parole violation. Confined on $5,000 bond.
Crystal Marie Jaimez, 30, 2012 Hayes Drive, for domestic battery, and criminal damage to property. Confined on $4,000 bond.
Serenity Patterson, 15, 711 Canfield Drive, for criminal damage to property. Released, no bond posted.
Percy Charles Davis, 2001 Blue Hills Road, for probation violation. Released on $5,000 bond.
Joseph Vernon Hodges, 47, homeless, for failure to appear. Released, no bond posted.
Michelle Renee Ferguson, 39, Kansas City, Mo., for uniform criminal extradition act. Confined, no bond listed.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
Joshua Garcia, 19, of Mesa, Ariz, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while at 1127 Moro St; Tubby’s Sports bar.
Anna Zey, 20, of Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while at 9th and Bluemont Ave.
Peyton Wells, 19, of Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while at 11th and Vattier Streets.
Bryce Uphaus, 20, of Seneca, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while at 500 block of Bertrand St.
Blake Kirkman, 24, of Wichita, for possession of an open container while at the 1500 block of College Ave.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for theft at 6:45 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Pomeroy St. in Manhattan. A 25-year-old man reported an unknown person entered his car through the hatch and stole his Apple Airpods, a subwoofer, and other miscellaneous items. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,400. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Officers filed a report for burglary at 5:00 p.m. Monday in the 6100 block of S. 32nd St. A 75-year-old man reported his red 1995 Honda ATV was stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $3,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Officers responded to the report of an overdose at 11:30 p.m. Monday in Manhattan. A 20-year-old man was transported to Via Christi for treatment after ingesting a presumably fake pressed M30 oxycodone pill and was later released. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.