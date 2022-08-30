ARRESTS

  • Michael Anthony Rivera, 29, homeless, for parole violation. Confined on $5,000 bond.
  • Crystal Marie Jaimez, 30, 2012 Hayes Drive, for domestic battery, and criminal damage to property. Confined on $4,000 bond.
  • Serenity Patterson, 15, 711 Canfield Drive, for criminal damage to property. Released, no bond posted.
  • Percy Charles Davis, 2001 Blue Hills Road, for probation violation. Released on $5,000 bond.
  • Joseph Vernon Hodges, 47, homeless, for failure to appear. Released, no bond posted.
  • Michelle Renee Ferguson, 39, Kansas City, Mo., for uniform criminal extradition act. Confined, no bond listed.