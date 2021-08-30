ARRESTS
Isiah
- Paul Savaloja, 40, Wamego, for driving while suspended. Confined on $3,000 bond.
- Billy Wayne Forester, 44, Ogden, for domestic battery. Free on $1,000 bond.
- Robert David Taylor, 71, Leonardville, for failure to appear. Confined with no bond listed.
- Yousef Fahad Alghamdi, 31, 2700 Brittany Terrace No. 10, for DUI. Free on $1,500 bond.
- Joel Peter Bales, 49, 530 Richards Drive, for two counts of probation violation. Confined on $1,000 bond.
- Toni Amanda Reis, 36, 210 Blue Earth Place, for failure to appear. Confined with no bond listed.
- Destiny Ann Melton, 37, Junction City, for probation violation and failure to appear. Confined on $50,045 bond.
- Melissa Marie Santos, 23, 2215 College Ave., for DUI and driving while suspended. Confined on $2,000 bond.
- David Robert Palencia, 28, 291 Johnson Road, for possession of marijuana, driving while suspended and possession of drug paraphernalia. Confined on $2,000 bond.
- Monica Rose Morales, 36, Riley, for probation violation. Confined on $50,000 bond.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
- Sarah Marshall, 18, Manhattan, for transporting an open container and possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at 11:30 p.m. Thursday at North 11th and Kearney streets.
- Andrew Rantz, 18, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at 11:40 p.m. Friday at Tubby’s Sports Bar, 1127 Moro St.
- Grace Strobbe, 20, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at 12:26 a.m. Saturday at Dirty Dawgs Saloon, 531 North M
- anhattan Ave.
INCIDENTS
- A 49-year-old man said someone stole his blue 2006 Pontiac G6 with golf clubs and a football uniform inside, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for theft at 7:15 a.m. Thursday in the 3600 block of Everett Drive in Manhattan. The total estimated loss is $4,180. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- A 56-year-old woman, 20-year-old man and 63-year-old man said someone broke into their cars and stole sunglasses, cash and other miscellaneous items, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for burglary at 8:06 a.m. Thursday in the 3900 block of Snowy Reach in Manhattan. The total estimated loss is $3,420. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Police on Saturday arrested Richard Douglas Breen, 32, 2114 Browning Ave., for criminal damage to property. McCullough Development said Breen broke two windows, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 1:54 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Laramie Street in Manhattan. The estimated total loss is $1,000. Breen is free on $750 bond.
- Police found a 32-year-old deceased woman Sunday morning. Officers responded to the report of a medical call at 6:29 a.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Farm Bureau Road in Manhattan, finding the woman dead upon arrival. The investigation is ongoing. Police suspect no foul play at this time.
- Little Apple Liquidation said someone stole forks for a forklift, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft at 10:15 a.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Fair Lane in Manhattan. The estimated total loss was $1,000. The forks were later found in the middle of a road and returned to the owner. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Tim Dewey Hay LLC and a 20-year-old man said someone broke into a car and stole a Smith and Wesson handgun and cash, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for burglary at 2:49 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of University Drive in Manhattan. The estimated total loss is $620. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- A 54-year-old woman and 10-year-old boy said someone attempted to enter their home, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for attempted aggravated burglary at 9:33 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Prairie Glen Place in Manhattan. According to the report, the 54-year-old woman closed a door on the person causing the person to flee. There were no injuries or loss reported. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.