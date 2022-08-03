Josiah Daniel Harris, 21, 3225 Canterbury No. 12, for criminal deprivation of property. Confined on $2,000 bond.
Elizabeth Ashley Parker, 36, 1348 Flint Hills Place, for failure to appear. Released on $1,500 bond.
Timothy Earl Patrick, 34, 300 N. 5th St. No. 6A, for probation violation. Confined on $1,213 bond.
Donnithan Maurice Jones, 29, Junction City, for failure to appear. Released on $500 bond.
Kimberly Dawn Dandridge, 35, 429 Leavenworth St., for theft of property or services. Released on $3,000 bond.
Nicholas Ray Mainville, 41, 429 Leavenworth St., for theft of property or services. Released on $3,000 bond.
Taylor Nicole Reyes, 27, 2500 Farm Bureau Road No. 338, for probation violation. Released on $168 bond.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of Mintons Landing in Manhattan. A 47-year-old woman reported tires on two of her cars were slashed. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for burglary and theft at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Northview Drive in Manhattan. A 32-year-old man reported a moped was stolen and his car was broken into and a machete was stolen from inside. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $600. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.