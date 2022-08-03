ARRESTS

  • Josiah Daniel Harris, 21, 3225 Canterbury No. 12, for criminal deprivation of property. Confined on $2,000 bond.
  • Elizabeth Ashley Parker, 36, 1348 Flint Hills Place, for failure to appear. Released on $1,500 bond.
  • Timothy Earl Patrick, 34, 300 N. 5th St. No. 6A, for probation violation. Confined on $1,213 bond.
  • Donnithan Maurice Jones, 29, Junction City, for failure to appear. Released on $500 bond.
  • Kimberly Dawn Dandridge, 35, 429 Leavenworth St., for theft of property or services. Released on $3,000 bond.
  • Nicholas Ray Mainville, 41, 429 Leavenworth St., for theft of property or services. Released on $3,000 bond.
  • Taylor Nicole Reyes, 27, 2500 Farm Bureau Road No. 338, for probation violation. Released on $168 bond.