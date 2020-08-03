ARRESTS
- Javier Estuardo Carrillo V, 28, 1851 Todd Road C2, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
- Calvin Lee Conway, 55, Wichita, for probation violation. Confined on $5,000 bond.
- Anthony Lee Dawdy, 37, 2216 Claflin Road No. 22, for driving with a suspended license. Released on $3,000 bond.
- Aaron Lee Lewis, 25, 1001 Yuma St., for violating protection order. Released on $1,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
- BS & WC DBA Safe Storage, 610 S. Delaware Ave., reported a 41-year-old woman damaged a door and took a lock, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for theft and criminal damage to property at 9:43 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of Delaware Ave. The estimated total loss is $1,000.
- A 44-year-old man reported an unknown person damaged a window on his vehicle, according to a RCPD report. Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 1:09 p.m. Friday in the 2500 block of Brookville Circle. The estimated total loss is $500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- A 55-year-old man reported that a 50-year-old man damaged his 2002 Honda Accord, according to a RCPD report. Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 3:02 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Allen Road. The estimated total loss is $500.
- A 50-year-old man reportedly did not return to Riley County Jail after a scheduled release, according to a RCPD report. Officers filed a report for escape from custody at 8:10 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of S. Seth Child Road. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- A 73-year-old man reported that an unknown person took his 2008 cargo trailer, according to a RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft at 2:22 p.m. Saturday in the area of Messenger Road.The estimated total loss is approximately $800. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Police arrested a 31-year-old Manhattan man on the charges of criminal damage to property, criminal trespass and aggravated domestic assault. Officers arrested Brandon Anthony Turner, 2500 Farm Bureau Road No. 275, at 7:27 p.m. Sunday after a 22-year-old man reported that Turner entered his home, damaged windows and threatened him, according to a RCPD report. Officers filed a report at 6:12 p.m. Sunday in Manhattan. The estimated total loss is $325. Turner remains confined in Riley County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
- Cory Sunderman, 30, Manhattan, for transporting an open container in the 1100 block of Moro Street at 12:04 a.m. Sunday.
- Auguste Haug, 18, Abilene, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor in the 1100 block of Moro Street at 11:52 p.m. Friday.
- Braden Diehl, 202, Manhattan, for possession of consumption of alcohol by a minor in the 500 block of North Ninth Street at 10:25 p.m. Saturday.
- Ian Oldenburg, 21, Manhattan, for possession of an open container in public in the 1000 block of Kearney Street at 11 p.m. Saturday.