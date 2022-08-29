ARRESTS

  • Brandon Scott Miller, 30, Topeka, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
  • Lamarius Antonio Mitchell, 18, 2556 Candle Crest Circle, for failure to appear. Released on $2,000 bond.
  • Amy Jean Roth, 36, 427 Leavenworth St, for failure to appear. Confined, no bond listed.
  • Mitchell Alan Gilbert, 42, Chaska MN, for failure to appear. Confined, no bind listed.
  • William Matthew Failes, 49, 416 S 4th St., for probation violation. Released on $25,000 bond.
  • Lauren Elizabeth Hoover, 21, 830 Kearney St. No. 1, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
  • Legend Kacey Bell, 18, 1301 Claflin Road, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
  • Brittney Teon Porter, 27, 320 Brookvalley Drive, for failure to appear. Confined on $1,000 bond.
  • Andrew Louis Avila Ocasio, 35, Fort Riley, for criminal damage to property and criminal deprivation of property. Released on $4,000 bond.
  • Calvon Keonta Brandley, 26, for three counts of failure to appear and probation violation. Confined on $21,000 bond.
  • Arayah Michele Perez, 24, 1704 Mulligan Place, for two counts of probation violation. Confined, no bond listed.
  • Andrew Lee Graves, 18, Wichita, for failure to appear. Released, no bond listed.
  • Jamie Lee Ray, 28, 1001 Fremont St. No. 2, probation violation. Released on $2,500 bond.
  • Victor Enmanueal Galeana Meja, 28, Granite City, Illinois, for two counts of DUI and operate a motor vehicle without a license. Confined on $3,000 bond.