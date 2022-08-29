Brandon Scott Miller, 30, Topeka, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
Lamarius Antonio Mitchell, 18, 2556 Candle Crest Circle, for failure to appear. Released on $2,000 bond.
Amy Jean Roth, 36, 427 Leavenworth St, for failure to appear. Confined, no bond listed.
Mitchell Alan Gilbert, 42, Chaska MN, for failure to appear. Confined, no bind listed.
William Matthew Failes, 49, 416 S 4th St., for probation violation. Released on $25,000 bond.
Lauren Elizabeth Hoover, 21, 830 Kearney St. No. 1, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
Legend Kacey Bell, 18, 1301 Claflin Road, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
Brittney Teon Porter, 27, 320 Brookvalley Drive, for failure to appear. Confined on $1,000 bond.
Andrew Louis Avila Ocasio, 35, Fort Riley, for criminal damage to property and criminal deprivation of property. Released on $4,000 bond.
Calvon Keonta Brandley, 26, for three counts of failure to appear and probation violation. Confined on $21,000 bond.
Arayah Michele Perez, 24, 1704 Mulligan Place, for two counts of probation violation. Confined, no bond listed.
Andrew Lee Graves, 18, Wichita, for failure to appear. Released, no bond listed.
Jamie Lee Ray, 28, 1001 Fremont St. No. 2, probation violation. Released on $2,500 bond.
Victor Enmanueal Galeana Meja, 28, Granite City, Illinois, for two counts of DUI and operate a motor vehicle without a license. Confined on $3,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 7 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Claflin Rd. and College Ave. in Manhattan. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2006 Toyota Camry driven by McKenzie Handley, 21, of Manhattan, had rear-ended a 2015 Chrysler 200 driven by Daniel Bond, 22, of Manhattan, that was stopped behind a turning car while both were traveling eastbound. Bond was transported to Via Christi for treatment of a possible head injury. Handley was issued a citation for following too close.
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Griffith Dr. in Manhattan. A 57-year-old woman reported his car was keyed. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $4,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Seventh St. in Ogden. A 28-year-old man reported a 30-year-old man broke the side mirrors and plastic on his motorcycle and poured an unknown substance into the oil reservoir. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $2,650.
Officers filed a report for aggravated sexual battery at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Manhattan. A 23-year-old woman reported a 30-year-old man she knew committed sexual battery. Because of the nature of this crime, police said no further information will be released.
Officers filed a report for battery at 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Moro St. in Aggieville, Manhattan. A 23-year-old man reported a 21-year-old man punched him in the face. The victim received treatment at Via Christi for facial lacerations.
Officers filed a report for aggravated battery at 3:15 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Moro St. in Aggieville, Manhattan. A 23-year-old man was brought by two citizens to the emergency room at Via Christi with severe head injuries after being found in the alley behind Tate’s bar in the 1100 block of Moro St. The man was later transferred to Stormont Vail in Topeka for further treatment of a brain bleed. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Officers filed a report for theft at 11:45 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Laramie St. in Aggieville, Manhattan. A 31-year-old woman reported her maroon 2018 Kia Optima with the keys inside was stolen from the Aggieville Parking Garage overnight. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $20,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Officers filed a report for theft at 7:45 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Bluemont Ave. in Manhattan. Walmart reported three unknown people stole two Patriot crossbows, cookware, and two Playstation 5 headsets. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,200. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Officers filed a report for domestic battery, aggravated domestic battery, and intimidation of a victim at 9:15 p.m. Sunday in Manhattan. A 40-year-old woman reported a 30-year-old man punched and strangled her, then prevented her from calling 911. The victim was transported to Via Christi for treatment of her injuries.
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 12:30 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of N. 4th St. in Manhattan. A 32-year-old man reported a window to his apartment was broken. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.