Joel Brett Ginther, 46, 8627 Hannah Lane, for failure to appear. Released, no bond listed.
Miles Dain Shelton, 30, 1617 Leavenworth St. No. B, for failure to appear. Released on $2,500 bond.
Cristian Soto, 17, 2500 Farm Bureau Road No. 22, for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Released, no bond posted.
Maria Delores Helen Bryan, 26, 2421 Walden Lane, for three counts of endangering a child and aggravated battery. Confined on $13,000 bond.
Laura Ann Mackenzie Miller, 41, 1322 Flint Hills Place, for failure to appear. Confined on $6,000 bond.
Cornelius Alfonzo Etheridge Jr, 44, 627 Yuma St., for probation violation. Confined on $5,000 bond.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
McCaulley Klusener, 29, Manhattan, for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia while at Bluemont and N Manhattan Ave.
Chase Mullinik, 19, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while in the 800 block of N. 10th St.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for theft at noon Thursday in the 100 block of Thirteenth St. in Ogden. A 69-year-old woman and a 77-year-old man reported their Texas Bragg 18-foot utility trailer was stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $5,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Police arrested Maria Delores Helen Bryan, 26, 2421 Walden Lane, at 2 p.m. Thursday on a Riley County District Court warrant for aggravated battery and three counts of endangering a child in connection to a March 22, 2022, incident where she allegedly caused bodily harm to and placed a two-year-old girl in a situation where the child's wellbeing was endangered and a June 5, 2022, incident where she placed the same victim and a now seven-year-old boy in an additional situation where the child's wellbeing was endangered. Bryan remains confined in the Riley County Jail on a total bond of $13,000.