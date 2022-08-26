ARRESTS

  • Joel Brett Ginther, 46, 8627 Hannah Lane, for failure to appear. Released, no bond listed.
  • Miles Dain Shelton, 30, 1617 Leavenworth St. No. B, for failure to appear. Released on $2,500 bond.
  • Cristian Soto, 17, 2500 Farm Bureau Road No. 22, for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Released, no bond posted.
  • Maria Delores Helen Bryan, 26, 2421 Walden Lane, for three counts of endangering a child and aggravated battery. Confined on $13,000 bond.
  • Laura Ann Mackenzie Miller, 41, 1322 Flint Hills Place, for failure to appear. Confined on $6,000 bond.
  • Cornelius Alfonzo Etheridge Jr, 44, 627 Yuma St., for probation violation. Confined on $5,000 bond.