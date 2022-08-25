ARRESTS

  • Colton Brian Magnunson, 31, St. George, for failure to appear. Confined, no bond listed.
  • Michelle Renee Ferguson, 39, Kansas City, for probation violation. Confined on $750 bond.
  • Cody Garrision Whitmore, 1920 Morning Glory Drive, for two counts of failure to appear. Confined on $21,000 bond.
  • Brayln Marsh, 17, Junction City, for two counts of attempted first degree murder, two counts of attempted aggravated assault, two counts of criminal discharge of a firearm, and criminal threat. Confined on $750,000 bond.