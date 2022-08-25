Colton Brian Magnunson, 31, St. George, for failure to appear. Confined, no bond listed.
Michelle Renee Ferguson, 39, Kansas City, for probation violation. Confined on $750 bond.
Cody Garrision Whitmore, 1920 Morning Glory Drive, for two counts of failure to appear. Confined on $21,000 bond.
Brayln Marsh, 17, Junction City, for two counts of attempted first degree murder, two counts of attempted aggravated assault, two counts of criminal discharge of a firearm, and criminal threat. Confined on $750,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for theft 7:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Griffith Dr. in Manhattan. A 41-year-old man reported his white and silver Trek hybrid bicycle and a blue pull-behind child trailer were stolen overnight. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $850. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Officers filed a report for rape 11:15 a.m. Wednesday in Manhattan. An 18-year-old woman reported two men raped her. Because of the nature of the crime, police said no further information will be released.
Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Village Dr. and Anderson Ave. in Manhattan. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2009 Hyundai Elantra driven by Gregory West, 64, of Manhattan, and a 2018 Jeep Wrangler driven by Jaord Willard, 34, of Ogden were involved in a crash. West and a passenger of his car were transported to Via Christi for treatment of minor injuries.
Officers filed a report for burglary at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Sunset Ave. in Manhattan. A 36-year-old woman reported an unknown man broke into her unoccupied residence and stole a Prada purse and approximately $5,800 cash. The total estimated loss associated with this case is approximately $6,250. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.