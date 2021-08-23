ARRESTS
- Tea Cameron Stoppel, 19, 1525 Denison St., for DUI. Free on $750 bond.
- Oxavier Taequan Ruffin, 20, 3100 Winston Place No. 7, for failure to appear. Free on $750 bond.
- Andrea Susan Engelken Cervenka, 42, 1625 Browning Ave., for domestic battery. Free on $1,000 bond.
- Jaiann Antoinette Destina, 32, 1715 Poyntz Ave. No. 1, for domestic battery and criminal trespass. Free on no bond.
- Terrence Jerrod Thomas, 27, 2225 Buckingham No. 12, for DUI. Free on $1,500 bond.
- Jeramy Reshad Raspberry, 24, Fort Riley, for DUI. Confined on $1,500 bond.
- Tucker Lee King, 26, 2215 College Ave. T179, for domestic battery and criminal damage to property. Confined on $2,000 bond.
- Dalton Wayne Saffer, 21, 717 Ratone St., for domestic battery. Confined on $1,000 bond.
- Howard Alexander Horton III, 34, 2216 Claflin Road No. 24, for criminal trespass. Free on $1,000 bond.
- Ashley Nicole Balman, 31, 2301 Blueberry Drive, for domestic battery. Free on $1,000 bond.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
- John Cunningham II, 22, Kansas City, Missouri, for possession of an open container in public at 11:50 p.m. Friday at 7even8ight5ive, 710 N. Manhattan Ave.
- Piper Brady, 18, Arkansas City, Missouri, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor, possession of an open container in public and interfering with a public official at 12:37 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of North Manhattan Avenue.
- Lake Croucher, 19, Emporia, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at 12:55 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Moro Street.
- Joseph Fulk, 35, Manhattan, for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia at 8:32 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of South 10th Street.
INCIDENTS
- A 41-year-old man said someone entered a detached shed and stole a Ryobi pressure washer, a Stihl weedeater, leaf blower and chainsaw, and a Husqvarna hedge trimmer, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for burglary at 10:39 a.m. Friday in the 2900 block of Wayne Drive in Manhattan. The total estimated loss is $1,830. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Beta Theta Pi said a man damaged a yard decoration stone, according to an RPCD report. Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 2:24 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Sunset Avenue in Manhattan. The estimated total loss is $500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or Crime Stoppers.
- RCPD said a 32-year-old male inmate damaged a kiosk and remote control in the Riley County Jail. Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 8:27 a.m. Sunday. The estimated total loss is $805.
- A 21-year-old man and a 48-year-old man said someone stole their white 2014 Ford Focus, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft at 5:46 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Houston Street in Manhattan. The estimated loss is $7,110. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or Crime Stoppers.
- A 36-year-old man said a 31-year-old woman damaged a Samsung television and an air hockey table, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 6:57 p.m. Sunday in Manhattan. The estimated total loss is $3,600.