ARRESTS
• Connor Laban Turner, 17, 3445 Stonehenge Drive, for curfew violation and possession of stolen property of value less than $1,500. Free with no bond listed.
• Clayson Creed Joyce, 17, 3330 Arrowhead Drive, for distribution of marijuana of less than 25 grams, possession of paraphernalia with intent to plant/manufacture, curfew violation and possession of marijuana. Free with no bond listed.
• Jamarisa Devonta Johnson, 24, 1705 Hillcrest Drive No. 205; Jardine Terrance Apartments No. 11, for driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked and for posession of marijuana. Confined on $750 bond.
• Brandon Jose Lara, 18, Abilene, for driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol, second conviction, for transporting an open constrain and for driving while suspended, second or subsequent conviction. Free on $3,000 bond.
• Ramon Sanchez Mares, 19, Andover, for interference with a law enforcement officer, for falsely reporting information intending to obstruct and for purchase/consumption/possession of liquor by a minor, first conviction. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Jonnathan Raymundo Segura, 17, 2211 Tamarron Terrace, for criminal damage to property under $1,000. Free with no bond listed.
• Colin Vincent Salsman, 21, 822 N. Juliette Ave #10, for domestic battery. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Jonathan Scott Cargal, 26, 722 Griffith Drive #3, for possession of an opiate, opium, narcotic of certain stimulate. Free on $1,000 bond.