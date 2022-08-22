Brockton Michael Higgins, 26, 509 Gatlinburg Way No. 202, for disorderly conduct. Released on $500 bond.
Matthue Ray Hickey, 21, Fort Riley, for disorderly conduct. Released on $500 bond.
Anden Walker Ripley, 18, 1100 Bluemont Ave No. 416, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
Kody Ryan Nations, 28, Ogden, for domestic battery. Confined on $2,000 bond.
Austin Kirk Swafford, 37, homeless, for failure to appear. Confined on $500 bond.
Daniel Earl Genson III, Chapman, for probation violation. Released on $1,000 bond.
Tristan Noah Gooden Heit, 27, 1005 Michael Road, for 15 counts of sexual exploitation of a child, computer unlawful acts, and interference with a law enforcement officer. Released on $40,000 bond.
Theodore Edward ayon Jr, 40, 4121 McDowell Creek Road, for failure to appear. Released on $2,000 bond.
Laura Jean Snyder, 49, Aurora, CO, for failure to appear. Released, no bond posted.
Sydney Marie Menagh, 19, 320 S Manhattan Ave., for DUI. Released on $1,500 bond.
Matthew Emanuel Montgomery, 23, Desoto, Texas, for DUI. Released on $1,500 bond.
Tomeshia Dayquana Deese, 24, Fort Riley, for DUI. Released on $1,500 bond.
Omar Romero Ramirez, 22, 1409 Chase Place, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
Robert Andrew Peltzer, 22, 2710 Brockman St, for fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer, attempt operate motor vehicle without valid license and display of license plate. Confined on $5,000 bond.
Kent Ellis Oleen, 76, 3000 Stag Hill Road, for DUI and transporting an open container. Released on $750 bond.
William James Pauley, 31, Wamgeo, for three counts of stolen property and possession of stimulant. Released on $2,000 bond.
Natalie Nadine Bridges, 40, Fort Riley, for failure to appear. Released on $500 bond.
Daniel Tristan Wright, 20, 405 Knoxberry Drive, for domestic battery. Released on $2,000 bond.
NOTICE
TO APPEAR
Shae Gwin, 19, of Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor and possession of an open container at 1100 block of Moro St.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for theft at 9:15 a.m. in the 400 block of Denison Ave. in Manhattan. A 33-year-old man reported his black 2015 Chevrolet Silverado was stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $47,000. The truck was later located in the 500 block of Summit Ave. in Manhattan.
Officers filed a report for theft at 9:30 a.m. Friday in the 2400 block of Stagg Hill Rd. in Manhattan. A 66-year-old man reported a leased white 2017 Dodge ProMaster van that was unlocked with the key inside. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $22,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Officers filed a report for fraud at 12:45 p.m. Friday in the 4600 block of Skyway Dr. in Manhattan. Redline Auto reported a 56-year-old woman wrote a bad check for the purchase of a car. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $12,000.
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 1:15 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Fort Riley Blvd. in Manhattan. A 24-year-old man reported two tires on his car were slashed. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $650.
Officers filed a report for burglary at 5:15 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Linden St. in Ogden. A 22-year-old man reported a gym bag containing Adidas shoes, wrist wraps, a bench wrap, Bose earbuds, knee wraps, and other miscellaneous items was stolen out of his car. The total estimated loss associated with this case is approximately $705.
Officers filed a report for fraud at 8:15 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of N. 4th St. in Manhattan. A 21-year-old woman reported she was selling furniture on Facebook Marketplace and was scammed out of $600.
Officers filed a report for burglary at 12:45 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Vattier St. in Manhattan. A 32-year-old man reported Milwaukee, Dewalt, and other miscellaneous tools were stolen from an Alms Group Real Estate rental property. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,500.
Officers filed a report for aggravated assault at 12:45 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Linden St. in Ogden. A 22- and 23-year-old men reported they brandished guns at each other.
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 2:00 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Fremont St. in Manhattan. Riley County Historical Museum reported three windows were broken out. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $900.
Officers filed a report for fraud at 5:45 p.m. Sunday. A 35-year-old man reported a man forged and mobile deposited a personal check of his into a bank account. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $900.