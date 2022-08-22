ARRESTS

  • Brockton Michael Higgins, 26, 509 Gatlinburg Way No. 202, for disorderly conduct. Released on $500 bond.
  • Matthue Ray Hickey, 21, Fort Riley, for disorderly conduct. Released on $500 bond.
  • Anden Walker Ripley, 18, 1100 Bluemont Ave No. 416, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
  • Kody Ryan Nations, 28, Ogden, for domestic battery. Confined on $2,000 bond.
  • Austin Kirk Swafford, 37, homeless, for failure to appear. Confined on $500 bond.
  • Daniel Earl Genson III, Chapman, for probation violation. Released on $1,000 bond.
  • Tristan Noah Gooden Heit, 27, 1005 Michael Road, for 15 counts of sexual exploitation of a child, computer unlawful acts, and interference with a law enforcement officer. Released on $40,000 bond.
  • Theodore Edward ayon Jr, 40, 4121 McDowell Creek Road, for failure to appear. Released on $2,000 bond.
  • Laura Jean Snyder, 49, Aurora, CO, for failure to appear. Released, no bond posted.
  • Sydney Marie Menagh, 19, 320 S Manhattan Ave., for DUI. Released on $1,500 bond.
  • Matthew Emanuel Montgomery, 23, Desoto, Texas, for DUI. Released on $1,500 bond.
  • Tomeshia Dayquana Deese, 24, Fort Riley, for DUI. Released on $1,500 bond.
  • Omar Romero Ramirez, 22, 1409 Chase Place, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
  • Robert Andrew Peltzer, 22, 2710 Brockman St, for fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer, attempt operate motor vehicle without valid license and display of license plate. Confined on $5,000 bond.
  • Kent Ellis Oleen, 76, 3000 Stag Hill Road, for DUI and transporting an open container. Released on $750 bond.
  • William James Pauley, 31, Wamgeo, for three counts of stolen property and possession of stimulant. Released on $2,000 bond.
  • Natalie Nadine Bridges, 40, Fort Riley, for failure to appear. Released on $500 bond.
  • Daniel Tristan Wright, 20, 405 Knoxberry Drive, for domestic battery. Released on $2,000 bond.