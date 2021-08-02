ARRESTS
- Ava Ann Savage, 37, 2500 Farm Bureau Road No. 265, for burglary, domestic battery, criminal damage to property. Confined on $4,000 bond.
- Herschel Benjamin Harrison, 38, Ogden, for probation violation. Free on $2,000 bond.
- Daniel James Fox, 51, Ogden, for failure to appear. Confined on $50,000 bond.
- Justin Ryan Kendrick, 24, 723 Allison Ave. No. 8, for theft of property or services and two counts of probation violation. Confined on $5,700 bond.
- Christian Nicholas Gonzalez, 26, 901 Leavenworth St. No. 2, for violation of offender registration act and aggravated violation of offender registration act. Confined on $50,000 bond.
- Austin Bradley Rowzer, 28, 605 Leavenworth St. No. 3, for theft of property or services. Free on no bond.
- Seth Nathaniel Lightfoot, 27, Alta Vista, for theft of property or services. Confined on no bond.
- Shellee L. Brokenicky, 45, 2696 W. 60th Ave., for domestic battery. Free on $1,000 bond.
- Lisa Michelle Forsyth, 63, 1704 Fair Lane No. 20, for domestic battery and interference with a law enforcement officer. Confined on $2,000 bond.
- Makaila Rachael Craig, 19, 617 Bertrand St. A, for criminal damage to property. Free on $1,000 bond.
- Richard Allen Pope, 37, 1924 Hunting Ave., for failure to appear. Free on $1,000 bond.
- Terrell Bernard Brooks, 30, 2500 Farm Bureau Road No. 338, for failure to appear. Free on $45 bond.
- Donmel Davon Glover, 30, 2317 Candlewood Drive No. 8, for DUI. Free on $750 bond.
- Luke Allen Schippers, 21, 1023 Thurston St. No. 1, for domestic battery and criminal damage to property. Free on $2,000 bond.
- Keon Russell Harvey, 24, 624 Bluemont Ave. No. 4, for probation violation. Free on $2,500 bond.
- Rupert Myles Cooper, 29, Manhattan, for possession of opiate, probation violation, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with a law enforcement officer. Confined on $6,000 bond.
NOTICE TO APPEAR
- Anthony Steele Jr., 19, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at 11:15 p.m. Saturday at Dirty Dawgs Saloon, 531 N. Manhattan Ave.
INCIDENTS
- A 23-year-old man reported someone entered his unlocked car and stole a 9mm Canik TP9 SFX handgun, ammunition and a checkbook, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for burglary at 2:19 p.m. Friday in the 4200 block of Spook Rock Way in Manhattan. The estimated total loss is $645.
- Riley County Police Department reported a 34-year-old man in jail damaged his cell door, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 11:34 p.m. Friday at its jail at 1001 South Seth Child Road in Manhattan. The total estimated loss is $500.
- A 52-year-old man reported someone drove through his soybean fields in the 5500 and 6400 blocks of Anderson Avenue and 2600 block of West 62nd Street damaging the crops, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 10:18 a.m. Saturday in the 5500 block of Anderson Avenue in Manhattan. The total estimated loss is $1,650.
- A 32-year-old man reported someone stole his two Schwinn bicycles, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft at 1:14 p.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of Grand Mere Parkway in Manhattan.The estimated total loss is $600.
- A 73-year-old man reported two men stole his coin collection, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft at 9:15 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of Judson Street in Manhattan. The estimated total loss is $3,600.
- A 20-year-old woman reported someone broke a window on her house, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 10:45 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Vattier Street in Manhattan. The estimated total loss is $500.
- A 65-year-old reported someone stole his grey 2021 Ford Edge, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft and burglary at 4:13 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Lee Street in Manhattan. The estimated total loss is $9,000.
Sierra Enterprises LLC, Chelsea Park Enterprises LLC and a 54-year-old man reported someone stole a deposit pouch with cash and checks inside from the man's truck, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for burglary at 8:50 p.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Daniels Drive in Manhattan. The estimated total loss is $2,190. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.