Ramey Philip Stoner Murrell, 43, 1834 Cedar Crest Drive, for DUI. Confined on $3,000 bond.
Donnithan Maurice Jones, 29, Junction City, for possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Confined on $3,000 bond.
Marc Antoni Shawn Twan Wood, 25, 1319 Houston St., for driving while suspended. Released on $3,000 bond.
Dalton Lars Herwig, 26, Marysville, for failure to appear. Released on $500 bond.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for theft at 9:00 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of S. 3rd St. in Manhattan. A 37-year-old woman reported a 75" Samsung television, Samsung Notebook Pro 9, two large blue suitcases, a backpack, a black and pink Victoria's Secret handbag, a laptop briefcase, military uniforms, and piggy banks were stolen from her truck bed. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $5,120. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Officers filed a report for theft at 10:15 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Mill Creek Rd. and Condray Rd. A 34-year-old man reported his John Deere Gator with miscellaneous tools in the back was stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $15,660. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Officers filed a report for theft at 11:00 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of S. Seth Child Rd. in Manhattan. A 53-year-old man reported a bag full of tools was stolen from his truck bed. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Jeremy Starkes, 21, 1016 Pottawatomie Ave., was arrested while confined in the Riley County Jail on a Sedgwick County District Court Warrant for kidnapping, three counts of aggravated domestic battery, and four counts of domestic battery. This warrant holds a bond of $50,000, bringing his total bond to $64,500.
Officers filed a report for theft at 3:45 p.m Monday in the 400 block of S. 15th St. in Manhattan. A 22-year-old man reported his black 2004 Dodge Ram 1500 was stolen with the keys inside. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $5,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.