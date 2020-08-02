ARRESTS
- Baylee Louise Hogan, 21, 501 Dornoch Way #206, for driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; second conviction; blood/breath .08>. Confined on $750 bond.
- Mercedez Lovee Palmer, 25, 207 Research Dr., for failure to appear. Confined on $4,000 bond.
- Erica Ellen Kamphaus, 39, 704 Ridgewood Dr., for criminal trespass, remain in defiance of order by owner. Confined on $500 bond.
- Antwajuane Jerome McNeil, 27, Ogden, for vehicle liability insurance; liability coverage required, operate a motor vehicle without a license. Confined on $500.
- Jackson Michael Tanner, 17, 2031 Skyler Cir., for theft of property or services; value less than $1,500; shoplifting. Confined no bond.