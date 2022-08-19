ARRESTS

  • Higina M Calleja Simon, 32, Lawrence, for failure to appear. Confined on $2,500 bond.
  • Radsa Esoni Herbert, 30, for probation violation. Confined on $2,000 bond
  • Frank Douglas Gibson, 48, 729 Griffith Drive, for probation violation. Confined on $10,000 bond.
  • Jacob Lash Shepard, 25, Ogden, for failure to appear. Released on $1,000 bond.