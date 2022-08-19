Higina M Calleja Simon, 32, Lawrence, for failure to appear. Confined on $2,500 bond.
Radsa Esoni Herbert, 30, for probation violation. Confined on $2,000 bond
Frank Douglas Gibson, 48, 729 Griffith Drive, for probation violation. Confined on $10,000 bond.
Jacob Lash Shepard, 25, Ogden, for failure to appear. Released on $1,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
Officers conducted a search warrant at 8:45 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Colorado St. in Manhattan, which led to three arrests and the recovery of less than an ounce of meth. Antwine Bennett Berry, 60, 1704 Fair Lane No. 21, was arrested for distribution of meth within 1,000 feet of a school and possession of meth. Berry was issued a total bond of $35,000 and is no longer confined at the time of this report. Deshawn Carl Eugene Gosha, 25, 1324 Colorado St., was arrested on a Grandview Plaza warrant for failure to appear that held a $500 bond and was exceptionally cleared. Kristanna Marie Hill, 23, of Louisville, Kan. was arrested for possession of meth and a Riley County District Court warrant for probation violation. Hill remains confined in the Riley County Jail on a total bond of $8,000.
Officers filed a report for criminal use of a financial card at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Manhattan Town Center in Manhattan. A 64-year-old woman reported a financial card was used to make purchases at Manhattan Town Center. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $850. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for rape at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in Manhattan around 3:30 p.m. A 21-year-old woman reported a 24-year-old man raped her.
Brandy Michelle Sanchez, 40, 730 Allen Road, No. 133, was arrested on a Geary County warrant for aggravated endangering a child and battery. She was released on $2,500 bond.
Mark Nicholas Rickenbaker, 32, of Manhattan was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for criminal possession of a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia in connection to a May 31, 2022, incident where he was found in possession of a gun, meth, and drug paraphernalia. Rickenbaker remains confined on a total bond of $5,000.
Damerius McGee, 17, Christopher Lee Stowers, 20, and Cordarius Devonte Maurice Gowdy, 20, all of Ogden were arrested in connection to a July 29, 2022, aggravated robbery in Ogden where Stowers allegedly held Evan Megaw at gunpoint outside his residence in the 500 block of 15th St while a 9mm handgun and an AR-15 were stolen from inside by Gowdy and McGee. All three were arrested on Riley County District Court warrants from aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, and burglary. Gowdy and Stowers remain confined in the Riley County Jail on $100,000 and $150,000 bonds, respectively. McGee was transported to the North Central Kansas Regional Juvenile Detention Facility in Junction City.