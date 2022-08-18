ARRESTS

  • Dickson Okeyo Ochanda, 34, 2937 Dimrill Stair, for domestic battery. Confined on $2,000 bond.
  • Jabriel Kwdair Govan, 21, 1106 Garden Way, for domestic battery. Confined on $2,000 bond.
  • Laron Keith James, 36, homeless, for failure to appear. Released on $1,000 bond.