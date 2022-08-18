Dickson Okeyo Ochanda, 34, 2937 Dimrill Stair, for domestic battery. Confined on $2,000 bond.
Jabriel Kwdair Govan, 21, 1106 Garden Way, for domestic battery. Confined on $2,000 bond.
Laron Keith James, 36, homeless, for failure to appear. Released on $1,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday on Fort Riley Blvd. (K18) near the intersection of W. 56th Ave. outside Manhattan. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2004 Yamaha motorcycle driven by Haley Dunn, 23, of Manhattan, had rear-ended a 2008 Honda Odyssey driven by Lindsay Wells, 39, of Junction City, while headed westbound. Dunn was flown to the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City for treatment of her injuries. Dunn was conscious and breathing at the time of transport.
Officers filed a report for battery on a law enforcement officer and aggravated robbery at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of S. Seth Child Rd. (Riley County Jail) in Manhattan. A 29-year-old man (corrections officer) reported a 20-year-old inmate body slammed the corrections officer in his cell and stole his radio and keys. The inmate was quickly restrained by other corrections officers. The corrections officer who was battered was transported to Via Christi for treatment of back pain and scrapes and was later released. The inmate was transported to Osawatomie State Hospital for mental health evaluation.
Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 6 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Anderson Ave. and Westloop Pl. in Manhattan. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2008 Hyundai Accent driven by Anna McCormick, 78, of Manhattan was hit by a 2005 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Carly Pearsall, 17, of Manhattan after McCormick failed to yield at the intersection. Pearsall was transported to Via Christi for treatment of head pain. McCormick was issued a citation for failure to yield right of way.
Officers filed a report for domestic battery at 2:30 a.m. Thursday in Manhattan. A 24-year-old woman reported a 34-year-old man hit her and knocked a tooth out. The woman was transported to Via Christi for treatment of facial injuries. Dickson Ochanda, 34, of Manhattan was arrested in connection for domestic battery. Ochanda remains confined in the Riley County Jail on a total bond of $2,000.