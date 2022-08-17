Taron Dion Traylor, 20, 513 Stone Drive No. 2206, for battery. Confined on $2,000 bond.
Justin James Boyd, 31, Concordia, for aggravated assault, criminal threat and domestic battery. Confined on $10,000 bond.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
Joseph Albert, 19, of Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while in the 700 block of North 12th St.
Natalie Nusz, 19, of Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while in the 700 block of North 12th St.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for aggravated battery at 8:45 a.m., Tuesday in the 1400 block of Hayes Dr. in Manhattan. A 38-year-old woman reported a 40-year-old man pushed her, causing her to fall to the floor and hit her head. The victim was transported to Via Christi for treatment of a head laceration.
Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Wildcat Creek Rd. and N. Scenic Dr. in Manhattan. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2019 Jeep Cherokee driven by Beth Bergsten, 71, of Manhattan, had flipped into the trees near Wildcat Creek. Bergsten was transported to Via Christi for treatment of minor injuries.
Officers filed a report for theft at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Fair Ln. in Manhattan. A 42-year-old man reported an unknown man stole his OnePlus custom cellphone. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,500. The phone was later recovered near the address it was stolen from. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of N. Billings St. and Madison Rd. in Riley. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2011 Ford F-150 driven by Gabriel Anderson, 24, of Clay Center was traveling westbound on Madison Rd. when it rear-ended a 2016 Lincoln Navigator driven by Mohammad Nomani, 40, of Manhattan, causing the Navigator to spin into the eastbound lane where it was rear-ended again by a 2017 Ford F-150 driven by Nathan Mead, 45, of Manhattan. An adult female and three juvenile passengers of Nomani were transported to Via Christi for treatment of minor injuries. An adult female and one juvenile passenger of Mead were also transported to Via Christi for treatment of minor injuries. Anderson was issued a citation for following too close.
Officers filed a report for theft at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Candlewood Dr. in Manhattan. A 22-year-old man reported his red Apple iPhone XR was stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.