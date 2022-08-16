Francis Hekekia III, 34, Junction City, for interference with parental custody and violate protection order. Released on $3,000 bond.
Laron Keith James, 36, homeless, for parole violation. Confined, no bond listed.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 7:45 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of Moro St. in Manhattan. A 23-year-old man and 26- and 29-year-old women reported all three of their cars had been keyed. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $900. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Officers filed a report for aggravated assault, transporting an open container, and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license at 9:00 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Stone Grove and Highland Ridge Drives in Manhattan. A 49-year-old woman reported a 60-year-old man ran into a light pole, got out of his car, poured out a bottle of alcohol, and threatened the victim.
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 1:30 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Bluemont Ave. in Manhattan. A 65-year-old man reported an unknown person broke a dual pane window on a garage door at Steve's Custom Auto Trim. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.