ARRESTS
- Taylor Christian Morris, 30, 501 Stone Drive No. 1314, for criminal damage to property. Confined on $1,000 bond.
- Philip Thomas Rose, 29, Clay Center, for failure to appear. Confined on $1,500 bond.
- Vincent Anton Whitley, 21, Clay Center, for probation violation. Free on no bond.
- Caitlyn Cheyanne Hatcher, 22, Fort Riley, for failure to appear. Free on $1,500 bond.
- Devin Lavon McDuffie, 33, 2901 Nelson’s Landing, for criminal deprivation of property. Free on $1,000 bond.
- Breanna Latrice Baggett, 22, 2901 Nelson’s Landing, for criminal damage to property. Free on $1,000 bond.
- Billy B Caudell Jr., 65, Chanute, for probation violation. Confined on $7,500 bond.
- Uriah Mansaw, 28, 141 S. Evergreen Ave., for domestic battery. Free on $1,000 bond.
- Shaine Michael Chunn, 34, Manhattan, for two counts of failure to appear. Free on $1,696 bond.
- Jonathon Phillip Allen Graham, 25, for DUI. Free on $750 bond.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
- Chase Bearden, 20, Ogden, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at 11 p.m. Friday at O’Malley’ Alley, 1210 Moro St.
- Aaron Clark, 19, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at 11 p.m. Friday at O’Malley’ Alley, 1210 Moro St.
- Jordan Franklin, 19, Ogden, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at 11 p.m. Friday at O’Malley’ Alley, 1210 Moro St.
- Gage Fritz, 19, Great Bend, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at 11:40 p.m. Friday at Porter’s Bar and Deli, 706 N. Manhattan Ave.
- Cole Uphoff, 21, Manhattan, for possession of an open container in public at 10:55 p.m. Saturday at North Manhattan Avenue and Moro Street.
- Joshua Grynkiewicz, 21, Manhattan, for possession of an open container in public at 10:55 p.m. Saturday at North Manhattan Avenue and Moro Street.
- Colby Current, 21, Manhattan, for possession of an open container in public at 10:55 p.m. Saturday at North Manhattan Avenue and Moro Street.
- James Runyan, 21, Manhattan, for possession of an open container in public at 12:40 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Moro Street.
- Joseph Martin, 21, Manhattan, for possession of an open container in public at 12:40 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Moro Street.
INCIDENTS
- Precision Tint and Auto alleges someone damaged a white plastic fence and a door handle, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 10:58 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of Fort Riley Boulevard in Manhattan. The estimated total loss is $500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- A 73-year-old woman was injured in a collision Friday night, according to an RCPD report. Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 8:26 p.m. Friday near the intersection of North Seth Child Road and Marlatt Avenue. Police said Doris Henson, 73, of Manhattan, drove her 2013 Chevrolet Sonic through a stop sign at Marlatt and attempted to pull out while a 2003 Ford F-250 driven by Brady Colp, 36, of Manhattan was very close. Colp hit his brakes and swerved in an attempt to avoid a collision, but his truck hit Henson’s vehicle almost head-on. Henson was transported privately for treatment of her injuries and received a citation for failure to yield right of way at a stop sign.
- A 24-year-old man alleges someone stole his white 2004 Chrysler Pacifica, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft at 10:32 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Gillespie Drive in Manhattan. The estimated total loss is $2,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Emergency responders transported two teenagers for medical treatment after a crash early Saturday morning, according to an RCPD report. Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 1:06 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Tuttle Cove Road and Highway 13 in Manhattan. Police said Analise Ortiz, 16, of Manhattan had lost control of her 2013 Ford Fiesta, left the roadway and hit a stone wall. Responders transported Ortiz to Ascension Via Christi Hospital and then Stormont Vail in Topeka for treatment of abdominal pain. Responders transported her passenger, Page Gram, 19, of Manhattan to Via Christi then Kansas University Medical Center in Kansas City for treatment of a broken leg. Ortiz received a citation for improper driving on a laned roadway.
- A 40-year-old woman and 48-year-old man allege someone stole jumper cables and equipment, a fishing pole, a television wall mount, a backpack, a butane torch, curtains, a wallet, and pillows from their car, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for burglary at 7:46 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Brooklawn Drive in Manhattan. The estimated total loss is $1,245. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- A 41-year-old man alleges someone stole his silver 2007 Chevrolet Silverado, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft at 8:20 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Mimosa Lane in Manhattan. The estimated total loss is $15,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- A 23-year-old man and a 27-year-old man allege someone stole numerous military equipment from a car, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for burglary at 1:43 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Canyon Drive in Manhattan. The estimated total loss is $2,300. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Academy Sports alleges a man stole multiple knives and backpacks, flashlights, two carabiners, and light holsters, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft and criminal damage to property at 3:38 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of E. Poyntz Avenue in Manhattan. All items except for one flashlight, the light holsters and two carabiners were later found in Ft. Riley. The estimated total loss is $760. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- A 20-year-old woman alleges a 44-year-old man she knew raped her, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for rape at 10:37 p.m. Saturday in Manhattan. Because of the nature of this crime, police said no further information will be released.
- Police arrested William Alexander Bugg, 31, of Manhattan, for two counts of domestic battery aggravated domestic battery and criminal damage to property. Officers filed a report for aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery and criminal damage to property at 1:19 p.m. Sunday in Manhattan. A 26-year-old woman told police that Bugg battered her and damaged an electronic cigarette and a door. The estimated total property loss is $350. Bugg is free on a $9,000 bond.