ARRESTS
• Trenton Paul Juenemann, 20, 212 S. Fifth St. No. 1, for failure to appear. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Jacob Ryan Cline, 21, Ottawa, for failure to appear. Free on $500 bond.
INCIDENTS
• A 23-year-old woman reported a 28-year-old man pointed a gun at her, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for aggravated domestic assault in Manhattan at about 2:56 p.m. Thursday. Because of the dometic nature of the crime reported, no additional information will be released.
• A 19-year-old woman reported someone damaged her car, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 800 Commons Place at about 6:03 p.m. Thursday. Estimated total loss is $1,000. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
• A 20-year-old woman reported a man she didn’t know raped her, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for rape in Manhattan at about 6:36 p.m. Thursday. Because of the nature of the crime reported, no additional information will be released.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
• Nicholas Khoury, 21, Lenexa, for possession of an open container in public at about 12:08 a.m. Friday while in the 1100 block of Moro Street.
• Brady Wang, 21, 1100 Kearney St., for possession of an open container in public at about 11:40 p.m. Thursday while in the 600 block of North 11th Street.
• Grant Geyer, 21, 1100 Kearney St., for possession of an open container in public at about 11:40 p.m. Thursday while in the 600 block of North 11th Street.