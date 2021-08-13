ARRESTS
- Donna Lee Rea, 49, 2215 College Ave. C112, for violation of protection order. Free on $1,000 bond.
- Nathan Ryan George, 19, Junction City, for failure to appear. Free on $193 bond.
- Mason Izasha Davis, 23, 709 Walters Drive, for aggravated assault and battery. Free on $10,000 bond.
NOTICE TO APPEAR
- Kourtnee Umscheid, 19, Wamego, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at 2:17 a.m. July 31 at North 8th Street and Bluemont Avenue in Manhattan
INCIDENTS
- A 54-year-old man alleges three unknown people threatened him with a gun and stole his wallet, keys and silver 1998 Buick Regal, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for aggravated robbery at 8:42 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Fremont Street in Manhattan. The estimated total loss is $600. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Eight people — 26-, 50- and 70-year-old women and 27-, 35- and 69-year-old men — allege someone broke into 10 storage units and attempted to break into an eleventh, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for burglary at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of S. Delaware Avenue. Two other victims are still being identified. Property damage associated with this case is $5,000. The estimated total loss is still being determined. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Police issued James Andrew Moore, 29, a citation for criminal damage to property after he allegedly damaged a kiosk touch screen as an inmate. Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 3:14 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of S. Seth Child Rd. in Manhattan. The estimated total loss is $795.
- Police found a 63-year-old woman dead in a residence, according to an RCPD report. Officers responded to the report of a medical call at 7:01 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Garden Way in Manhattan. The investigation is underway, and an autopsy is pending. No foul play is suspected at this time.
- Police found an unresponsive 36-year-old woman later pronounced dead, according to an RCPD report. Officers responded to the report of a medical call at 3:01 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Eighth Street in Ogden. The investigation is underway, and an autopsy is pending. No foul play is suspected at this time.
- Police arrested Natalia Natividad Vallejo, 26, 824 Ewing Road, for criminal damage to property after she allegedly damaged a Sanyo television and a Sony Playstation 5. According to an RCPD report, a 26-year-old man alleged that Vallejo committed the damage. Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 10:58 p.m. Thursday. The estimated total loss is $800. Natalia Vallejo is confined in the Riley County Jail on a $1,000 bond.