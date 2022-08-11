Kevin Joniel Valdes Verdejo, 21, 415 Walters Drive No. 803, for DUI. Confined on $750 bond.
Joshua William Dixon, 33, homeless, for theft of property or service and criminal damage to property. Released on $5,000 bond.
Amy Jean Roth, 36, 427 Leavenworth St, for possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant, possession of drug praphernalia and driving while suspended. Confined on $4,500 bond.
Edwin Jeffery Baker Jr, 38, 500 Bluemont Ave, for probation violation. Confined on $20,000 bond.
Kaleb Michael Norby, 35, homeless, for failure to appear. Released on $1,500 bond.
Tomas Barrera, 19, 1305 Nichols St., for failure to appear. Released on $6,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property and criminal deprivation of property at noon Wednesday in Manhattan. A 53-year-old woman reported two cell phones she owned were being used by a 33-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man who would not return them to the victim. A third cell phone the victim owned that was being used by the man ans woman was damaged when it was thrown out of a car window. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $2,300.
Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday in the intersection of S. Seth Child and Southwind Roads in Manhattan. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Rebecca Lazarus, 23, of Manhattan was traveling northbound on S. Seth Child when she turned west onto Southwind and hit a 2009 Dodge Journey driven by MacKenzie Clements, 21, of Manhattan that was traveling southbound on S. Seth Child. The impact of the crash sent Lazarus spinning into a 2016 Hyundai semi truck's trailer axel. Lazarus was transported to Via Christi by EMS for treatment of arm and other injuries. Malia Clements, 19, of Junction City, a passenger of the Dodge Journey, was also transported to Via Christi by EMS for treatment of a possible broken ankle. MacKenzie Clements was seen at Via Christi after being transported privately for rib pain.
Officers filed a report for theft at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Commons Pl. in Manhattan. Target reported an unknown man stole numerous clothing items. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $900. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.