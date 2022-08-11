ARRESTS

  • Kevin Joniel Valdes Verdejo, 21, 415 Walters Drive No. 803, for DUI. Confined on $750 bond.
  • Joshua William Dixon, 33, homeless, for theft of property or service and criminal damage to property. Released on $5,000 bond.
  • Amy Jean Roth, 36, 427 Leavenworth St, for possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant, possession of drug praphernalia and driving while suspended. Confined on $4,500 bond.
  • Edwin Jeffery Baker Jr, 38, 500 Bluemont Ave, for probation violation. Confined on $20,000 bond.
  • Kaleb Michael Norby, 35, homeless, for failure to appear. Released on $1,500 bond.
  • Tomas Barrera, 19, 1305 Nichols St., for failure to appear. Released on $6,000 bond.