ARRESTS
- Jesse Michael Brewer, 27, 913 Humboldt St. No. 2, for failure to appear. Confined on $3,000 bond.
- Jake Eric Fechner, 43, Alta Vista, for failure to appear. Free on $16,000 bond.
- Makia Sheikanyah Harris, 32, 715 Yuma St., for failure to appear. Free on $1,000 bond.
- Collin Alexander Wood, 28, 1209 Overlook Drive, for three counts of failure to appear. Confined on $10,000 bond.
- Antwajuane Jerome McNeil, 28, Ogden, for failure to appear. Free on $1,500 bond.
- Diedre Jane Hogan, 32, Salina, for three counts of probation violation. Confined on $24,000 bond.
- Christopher Scott Loyd, 50, Auburn, for failure to appear. Confined on $6,000 bond.
- Zackery Cordell Langston, 30, Topeka, for failure to appear. Confined on $2,000 bond.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
- Christopher Brillhart, 30, Belton, Missouri, for abusing toxic vapors at 1:03 p.m. Sunday at the 1000 block of South Seth Child Road
- Brandon Honeycutt, 32, Independence, Missouri, for possession of marijuana at 2:33 p.m. Sunday at Home Depot, 605 South Seth Child Road.
INCIDENTS
- A 59-year-old man alleges someone slashed two tires each on two separate vehicles in his driveway, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 10:59 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of Oakdale Drive in Manhattan. The estimated total loss is $1,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- A 41-year-old woman alleges someone entered her house and stole two bottles of liquor, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for aggravated burglary at 6:32 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Tuttle Street in Manhattan. The estimated total loss is $55. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
- Riley County police on Monday arrested Vickie Lynn Carter, 37, 2035 Fort Riley Lane A, for domestic battery. According to an RCPD report, a 37-year-old woman alleged that Carter hit her in the head with a phone and choked her Sunday. Officers filed a report for aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery and criminal damage to property. Carter is free on a $1,000 bond.
- A 70-year-old man alleges a 16-year-old boy used a financial card to remove money from a bank account, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for criminal use of a financial card at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday in Manhattan. The estimated total loss is $540.