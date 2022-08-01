ARRESTS

  • Odessey Odeiyona Jewel Moore, 22, Fort Riley, for failure to appear. Released, no bond posted.
  • Ian Browning Kramer, 28, 8626 William Drive, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
  • Michael Shawn Herrick, 46, 416 S 4th St., for failure to appear. Confined on $800 bond.
  • Russell Royal Springer, 61, 420 Colorado St., for arson. Confined on $5,000 bond.
  • Taylor Nicole Reyes, 27, 2500 Farm Bureau Road, for domestic battery. Confined on $2,000 bond.
  • Moisemax Cruz, 29, 1722 Laramie St, for criminal threat and domestic battery. Confined on $12,000 bond.