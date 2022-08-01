Odessey Odeiyona Jewel Moore, 22, Fort Riley, for failure to appear. Released, no bond posted.
Ian Browning Kramer, 28, 8626 William Drive, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
Michael Shawn Herrick, 46, 416 S 4th St., for failure to appear. Confined on $800 bond.
Russell Royal Springer, 61, 420 Colorado St., for arson. Confined on $5,000 bond.
Taylor Nicole Reyes, 27, 2500 Farm Bureau Road, for domestic battery. Confined on $2,000 bond.
Moisemax Cruz, 29, 1722 Laramie St, for criminal threat and domestic battery. Confined on $12,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for aggravated assault and burglary at 11:00 a.m Friday in the 500 block of Fifteenth St. in Ogden. A 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old man reported 16- and 20-year-old men entered the house and stole a Sig Sauer 9mm and AR-15 while an unknown man held the 19-year-old man at gunpoint outside.
Police arrested Andrew William Powell, 26, 1511 Harry Road, for aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery after he allegedly punched a 26-year-old man and damaged multiple furniture items. Officers filed a report for domestic battery, aggravated domestic battery, and criminal damage to property at 5:45 p.m. Friday in Manhattan. The total estimated loss associated with this case is approximately $240. The 26-year-old man was treated for facial injuries at Ascension Via Christi Hospital. Powell remains confined in the Riley County Jail on a $7,000 bond.
Policde arrested Regina Renee Smith, 43, Ogden, for aggravated assault after she allegedly threatened two people with a gun during a road rage incident. Officers filed a report for aggravated assault at 6 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Bluemont Avenue in Manhattan. A 41-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man reported Smith threatened them. Smith was released from Riley County Jail on a $5,000 bond.
Officers filed a report for aggravated assault, assault, domestic battery, and criminal threat at 4 p.m. Saturday in Manhattan. A 37-year-old woman reported a 37-year-old man battered her, threatened her, pointed a BB gun at her, then shot it over her head.
Police arrested a 15-year-old Manhattan boy for aggravated robbery and aggravated assault after he allegedly participated in a robbery last week. Officers filed a report for criminal discharge of a weapon at 3:45 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Anderson Avenue in Manhattan after it was reported an unknown man shot a gun while leaving the Holiday Inn parking lot. Officers later found the vehicle in the 3100 block of Lundin Drive. The 15-year-old boy, who was a passenger in the car, was arrested in connection with an aggravated robbery that happened at 1:45 p.m. Thursday in the 20 block of Waterway Place in Manhattan. The boy was transported to the North Central Kansas Regional Juvenile Detention Facility in Junction City.
Officers filed a report for aggravated assault at 7:15 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. and Laramie St. in Manhattan. A 32-year-old man reported a 26-year-old man threatened him with a gun during a road rage incident.
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property and theft at 12:00 a.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Candle Crest Circle in Manhattan. A 14-year-old boy reported his iPhone 13 was stolen and later found damaged. The total estimated loss associated with this case is approximately $1,550. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.