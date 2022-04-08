Julian Bernard Latham, 40, 2835 Oregon Lane, for criminal damage to property. Released on $3,000 bond.
Stephen George Fox, 36, homeless, for two counts of failure to appear. Released on $10,000 bond.
Ashley Nicole Hartwick, 37, St. George, for DUI. Confined on $1,500 bond.
Narianna Dachelle Williams, 24, 2400 Himes Road, for three counts of probation violation. Confined, no bond listed.
Sharonne Naire Maultsby, 25, 2245 Buckingham No. 3, for failure to appear. Confined on $1,500 bond.
Kendrick Lavell Collins Jr, 23, 4440 Tuttle Creek Blvd No. 26, for domestic battery, violation of a protection order. Confined on $3,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for burglary, theft, and criminal damage to property at 11:24 a.m Thursday in the 700 block of E. Marlatt Ave. in Manhattan. A 66-year-old man reported his unoccupied trailer home was broken into and paint supplies, electrical wire, drywall tools, a Craftsman drill set, three Pearson Archery compound bows, and other miscellaneous tools were stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,160. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for theft at 3:26 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Highland Ridge Dr. in Manhattan. A 24-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man reported entered their unlocked car and stole two gold necklaces, a gold bracelet, gold earrings, medication, a Michael Kohrs clutch bag, and $600 case. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $4,480. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, domestic battery, and criminal damage to property at 2:48 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of Griffith Dr. in Manhattan. A 22-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were involved in a domestic altercation. It was reported the man hit the woman, then a 23-year-old woman intervened, cut the man on the arm with a broken glass bottle, stole his Samsung cell phone, and left the scene. The man was transported to Via Christi for treatment of his significant arm injuries, then to Stormont Vail for further treatment, but is expected to recover. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.