ARRESTS

  • Harry Lamont Coker II, 40, Holton, for driving while license suspended. Released on $500 bond.
  • William Michael Cott, 54, Everest, for distributing marijuana, possession of paraphernalia with intent to manufacture controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Confined on $5,000 bond.
  • John Ismael Carrasco, 22, homeless, for probation violation. Exceptionally cleared.
  • John Eric Hurley, 36, Junction City, for probation violation. Released on $1,000 bond.
  • Christopher Mathew Payton, 39, Louisville, for probation violation. Exceptionally cleared.
  • Kenyon Lance Erickson, 50, 2101 Prairie Lea Place, for sexual battery. Released, no bond listed.
  • Amanda Carol Martinez, 37, Topeka, for theft of property or services. Released, no bond listed.