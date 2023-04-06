Harry Lamont Coker II, 40, Holton, for driving while license suspended. Released on $500 bond.
William Michael Cott, 54, Everest, for distributing marijuana, possession of paraphernalia with intent to manufacture controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Confined on $5,000 bond.
John Ismael Carrasco, 22, homeless, for probation violation. Exceptionally cleared.
John Eric Hurley, 36, Junction City, for probation violation. Released on $1,000 bond.
Christopher Mathew Payton, 39, Louisville, for probation violation. Exceptionally cleared.
Kenyon Lance Erickson, 50, 2101 Prairie Lea Place, for sexual battery. Released, no bond listed.
Amanda Carol Martinez, 37, Topeka, for theft of property or services. Released, no bond listed.
NOTICES TO APPEAR
Cutter Imhoff, 21, Manhattan, for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia while in the 1100 block of Moro Street
Semaj Mitchell, 23, Manhattan, for possession of marijuana while in the 1100 block of Moro Street
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for theft by deception at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of South 6th St. in Manhattan. A&H Auto Repair reported an unknown person had made fraudulent charges to the business checking account over the course of approximately six months. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $4,500. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for forgery and theft by deception at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Poytnz Avenue in Manhattan. MH Development and Kansas State Bank reported 48- and 53-year-old men cashed two fraudulent checks totaling approximately $6,760.