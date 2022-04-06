Zachery Ryan Burch, 33, homeless, for two counts of probation violation. Confined on $21,000 bond.
Joseph James Stepney, homeless, for failure to appear. Confined on $10,000 bond.
Steven Mark Allen, 59, 1300 Marlatt Ave. No. 1105, for aggravated assault, theft of property or services. Released on $6,000 bond.
Nicholas Chance Tindlecloud, 14, Ogden, for battery. Released, no bond posted.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for theft, criminal damage to property, and criminal trespass at 7:58 a.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. in Manhattan. Hertz Rental & Lewis Automotive Group and a 32-year-old man reported an unknown person broke into a lockbox and stole nine sets of keys, then a gray 2022 Dodge Charger. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $46,750. The car was later located unoccupied by Springfield Mo. Police in the 1700 block of W. Battlefield Rd. in Springfield. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for theft at 3:42 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Stone Dr. in Manhattan. A 28-year-old man reported his white and blue 2013 Triumph Daytona 674 motorcycle was stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $7,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.