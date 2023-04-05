Jamie Lee Sunnenberg, 47, 2220 Casement Road, for domestic battery and criminal damage to property. Confined on $4,000 bond.
Regina Renee Smith, 43, Ogden, for violating protection order. Confined on $2,000 bond.
Austin Richard Gano, 23, 2422 Charolais Lane, for failure to appear. Released on $1,000 bond.
Andrew Paul Brandenburg, 44, homeless, for two counts of parole violation. Confined on $1,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for fraud at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Bluemont Avenue in Manhattan. A 69-year-old man reported he made a purchase at Walmart and later noticed over $1,000 of additional charges on his card that he did not make. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for theft at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 3800 block of Anderson Avenue. A 36-year-old woman reported her Michael Kors purse was stolen from bleachers at Anneberg Park on Sunday by 4 or 5 people who then ran away. The purse contained financial cards; Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro, iPad Pro, Magic Keyboard, 2nd Gen Pencil, Air Pod Pro headphones; two rings, and a necklace. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $9,000. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for burglary at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Osage Street in Manhattan. Two women ages 21 and 23 reported $1,000 in cash was stolen from their apartment while they were out of town over the weekend. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for burglary at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Bertrand Street in Manhattan. Two 25-year-old men reported an Xbox One and Lenovo laptop was stolen from their house. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $950. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Edward Demonchae Crenshaw, 28, of Manhattan was arrested at 10:15 p.m. Tuesday on his Riley County District Court warrant for failure to appear. This warrant stems from Crenshaw's failing to appear in court for an original charge of interference with LEO for interfering in the investigation of a March 4 aggravated robbery in the 100 block of Manhattan Town Center. Crenshaw remains confined in the Riley County Jail with a total bond of $60,000.
Officers filed a report for theft at 11:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Fremont Street in Manhattan. A 19-year-old man reported four Sennheiser microphones and Beringer XR digital mixer were stolen from his fraternity house Sigma Chi. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,300. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.