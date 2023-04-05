ARRESTS

  • Jamie Lee Sunnenberg, 47, 2220 Casement Road, for domestic battery and criminal damage to property. Confined on $4,000 bond.
  • Regina Renee Smith, 43, Ogden, for violating protection order. Confined on $2,000 bond.
  • Austin Richard Gano, 23, 2422 Charolais Lane, for failure to appear. Released on $1,000 bond.
  • Andrew Paul Brandenburg, 44, homeless, for two counts of parole violation. Confined on $1,000 bond.