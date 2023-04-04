Darnell James Presley, 30, Kearney, Nebraska, for failure to appear. Released on $1,000 bond.
NOTICES TO APPEAR
Samuel Starkey, 20, Shawnee, for unlawful use of license and possession or consumption of alcohol by minor at Kite's Bar and Grill, 615 North 12th St.
Madelyn Smith, 20, Manhattan, for unlawful use of license and possession or consumption of alcohol by minor at Kite's Bar and Grill, 615 North 12th St.
Corbin Smith, 20, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at Tubby's Sports Bar, 1127 Moro St.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for burglary at 10:15 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of North 5th Street in Manhattan. A 64-year-old man reported an unknown person stole his social security deposit card, wallet containing financial cards, and medications from his apartment. A purchase was also made on one of his financial cards for approximately $760. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,360. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Ricky Dion Dunklin, 28, 530 Pierre St. No. 5, was arrested at 2:45 p.m. Monday on his Riley County District Court warrant for failure to appear. The warrant stems from Dunklin's failure to appear in court following his arrest on Dec. 11 for aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery after it was reported he had strangled a 22-year-old woman he knew. Dunklin remains confined in the Riley County Jail with a total bond of $10,000.
Desie Martez Chatfield, 42, of Hutchinson was arrested at 3:30 p.m. Monday on his Riley County District Court warrant for failure to appear. The warrant stems from Chatfield's failure to appear in court for his arrest on May 22, 2021, for possession of marijuana with two or more prior convictions and possession of drug paraphernalia. Chatfield remains confined in the Riley County Jail with a total bond of $8,000.