ARRESTS
- Sue Fang, 19, 2215 College Ave No. D116, for domestic battery. Confined on $2,000 bond.
- Jonathan Raymundo Segura, 19, 2215 College Ave No D116, for criminal deprivation of property, domestic battery and failure to appear. Confined on $3,500 bond.
- Aaron Michael Finch, 34, 1426 Beechwood Terrace No. 6, for probation violation. Released on $2,000 bond.
- Daniel Raymond Reyes, 40, 5204 Terra Heights Drive, for probation violation. Released on $8,000 bond.
- Liandro Cristian Soto Jiminez, 18, 2431 Greenbriar Drive, for failure to appear. Released on $200 bond.
- Stanley James Finn, 62, 6030 Tuttle Creek Terrace No. 34, for domestic battery. Confined on $2,000 bond.
- Anousan Stefon Woodward, 21, 1420 Watson Pl No. E1. for failure to appear. Released on $100 bond.
- Alejandro Ignacio Ramos Jr, 19, Junction City, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
- Mashael Saeed Mohammed Alenezy, 20, 1430 Cambridge Pl No. 15, for failure to appear. Released on $500 bond.
- Shanice Andrea Shelley, 29, Junction City, for criminal damage to property. Released on $2,000 bond.
- Lamichael Scott Fewell, 31, Yuma St, for distribution of marijuana; possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant; criminal possession of a weapon; and failure to appear. Confined on $38,500 bond.
- Alex Bernard Eldridge Jr, 28, Junction City, for failure to appear. Confined on $500 bond.
- Rob Lee Bent, 48, Homeless, for failure to appear. Confined on $1,000 bond.
- George Louis Quick, 31, Topeka, for failure to appear. Released, no bond posted.
- Christopher Scott Loyd, 50, Auburn, for probation violation. Released, no bond posted
NOTICE TO APPEAR
- Ruben Robles, 19, Fort Riley, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at Tubby’s Sports Bar, 1127 Moro St.
INCIDENTS
- Officers filed a report for theft at 12:34 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Laramie St. in Manhattan. A 22-year-old man reported his PlayStation 5 and controller were stolen. The estimated total loss is approximately $720. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for theft at 8:48 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. in Manhattan. A 35-year-old man reported his white 2000 Lexus GS300 was stolen. The estimated total loss is approximately $1,700. The car was later found unoccupied in the 100 block of Manhattan Town Center in Manhattan later that day around 10:22 p.m. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for theft at 10:26 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of S. Remmele St. in Riley. A 42-year-old man and a 72-year-old woman reported a 47-year-old man stole a Corvette engine, a Ford engine, a Craftsman generator, and a Hobart wire welder. The estimated total loss is approximately $4,800. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Police arrested Jeremy James Cullinane, 41, 2500 Farm Bureau Road, for possession of stolen property after police say he stole a car. Officers filed a report for theft at 4:12 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Vattier St. in Manhattan. A 21-year-old man reported his silver 2007 Hyundai Tiburon was stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $4,900. Police later located Cullinane with the car and arrested him. Cullinane is confined in the Riley County Jail with a $3,000 bond.