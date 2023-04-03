ARRESTS

  • Alexus Marie Patterson, 21, 2421 Woodway Drive B, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
  • Toj Edward Lee Wallace, 40, Junction City, for DUI. Confined on $750 bond.
  • Brian Malachi Beckford, 27, Junction City, for failure to appear. Confined on $2,000 bond.
  • Andrew Alcantar, 23, Junction City, for failure to appear. Released on $1,000 bond.
  • Scott Douglas Habluetzel, 43, 1420 College Ave. Building E Apt. 1, for probation violation. Confined, no bond listed.
  • Sarah McCune, 26, 1108 South Mill Point Circle, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
  • Nyla Marie Klusmann, 25, Junction City, for disorderly conduct. Released on $750 bond.
  • William Leonard Henson Jr., 51, 201 North Ninth St., for driving while suspended. Released on $500 bond.
  • Michelle Marie Williams, 41, 1347 Flint Hills Place, for battery. Confined on $1,000 bond.
  • Michelle Danielle Wolfe, 28, 2028 Strong Ave., for domestic battery, criminal damage to property, battery on law enforcement officer, interference with law enforcement officer, and intimidation of witness/victim. Confined on $6,000 bond.
  • Matthew Ryan Muse, 44, homeless, for criminal trespass. Released on $500 bond.
  • Terrell Bernard Brooks, 32, 1521 Colorado St. No. 2, for domestic battery. Released on $2,000 bond.
  • Joycelyn Leshea Gunn Viewins, 20, Junction City, for domestic battery. Released on $2,000 bond.