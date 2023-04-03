Alexus Marie Patterson, 21, 2421 Woodway Drive B, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
Toj Edward Lee Wallace, 40, Junction City, for DUI. Confined on $750 bond.
Brian Malachi Beckford, 27, Junction City, for failure to appear. Confined on $2,000 bond.
Andrew Alcantar, 23, Junction City, for failure to appear. Released on $1,000 bond.
Scott Douglas Habluetzel, 43, 1420 College Ave. Building E Apt. 1, for probation violation. Confined, no bond listed.
Sarah McCune, 26, 1108 South Mill Point Circle, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
Nyla Marie Klusmann, 25, Junction City, for disorderly conduct. Released on $750 bond.
William Leonard Henson Jr., 51, 201 North Ninth St., for driving while suspended. Released on $500 bond.
Michelle Marie Williams, 41, 1347 Flint Hills Place, for battery. Confined on $1,000 bond.
Michelle Danielle Wolfe, 28, 2028 Strong Ave., for domestic battery, criminal damage to property, battery on law enforcement officer, interference with law enforcement officer, and intimidation of witness/victim. Confined on $6,000 bond.
Matthew Ryan Muse, 44, homeless, for criminal trespass. Released on $500 bond.
Terrell Bernard Brooks, 32, 1521 Colorado St. No. 2, for domestic battery. Released on $2,000 bond.
Joycelyn Leshea Gunn Viewins, 20, Junction City, for domestic battery. Released on $2,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
Police arrested Tyreek Ramon Toliver, 22, 3021 Brookville Drive, at 11:15 p.m. Friday in the 3000 block of Tuttle Creek Boulevard in Manhattan for fleeing by engaging in reckless driving, interference with a law enforcement officer, and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. When officers attempted to make a traffic stop on a car driven by Toliver near the intersection of Walters Drive and Tuttle Creek Boulevard, police said he continued to drive northbound on Tuttle Creek and turned into a trailer park in the 3000 block of Tuttle Creek, where he exited the car and began to run east through a residential area. Officers arrested him within the trailer park. Toliver was released on a total bond of $8,000.
Police arrested Keith S. Saniatan, 33, of Fort Sill, Oklahoma, at 1:51 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Moro Street in Manhattan for battery on LEO, disorderly conduct, and interference with LEO. Officers said they observed a fight in progress at Tate’s Bar between Saniatan and staff members who were attempting to remove him. As officers attempted to place him in custody, police said Saniatan actively resisted and smashed one officer’s hand against a metal door frame with his shoulder. Saniatan was released on a total bond of $5,000.
Officers filed a report for theft of lost or mislaid property at 8:15 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Moro Street in Manhattan. An 18-year-old woman reported her white Apple iPhone 12 was stolen off the dance floor at Tubby’s Sports Bar. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $800. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for theft at 9:30 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Allen Road in Manhattan. A 32-year-old woman and a 72-year-old man reported a 39-year-old man known to the woman had stolen the man’s blue 2005 Chrysler Town and Country that was in the woman’s possession along with the woman’s purse and approximately $700 cash. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,720. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Police arrested Michael Curtis Skillern Lewis, 28, 1324 Colorado St., at 9 p.m. Sunday on his Riley County District Court warrant for burglary, attempted burglary, and theft. This warrant stems from an Oct. 1, 2022, burglary of a vacant house in the 1300 block of Pierre Street where a 100-gallon aquarium, a Vizio television, and other miscellaneous items were stolen. The estimated total loss associated with the burglary was approximately $2,000. Police also arrested Lewis on a separate Riley County District Court warrant for battery in connection to a Nov. 25, 2022, fight between Lewis and a 36-year-old man. Lewis remains confined in the Riley County Jail with a total bond of $4,000.