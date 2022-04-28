Thunderstorms, some strong early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 52F. WSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Tonight
Thunderstorms, some strong early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 52F. WSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Rachel Marie Kinkade, 20, Shawnee, for two counts of failure to appear. Released on $125 bond.
Jaiann Antoinette Destina, 33, 2215 College No. 5, for failure to appear. Confined on $5,000 bond.
Anthony Eugene Edwards, 36, 819 Gillespie Drive, for probation violation. Released on $2,000 bond.
Crystal Kaye Slack, 43, 300 North Fifth St. No. 4C, for failure to appear. Confined on $750 bond.
William Joseph Correia, 39, homeless, for three counts of failure to appear. Confined on $15,000 bond
NOTICE
TO APPEAR
Nichole Lamb, 24, Manhattan, for possession of Marijuana in the 1200 block of Fremont St.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for theft at 6:22 a.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Laramie St. in Manhattan. A 26-year-old man reported a PlayStation 5 was stolen after being delivered to his home. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $600. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 5:54 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of S. Juliette Ave. and Fort Riley Blvd. in Manhattan. When officers arrived on scene, they found a bicyclist, Xiao Rong Wu, 58, of Manhattan was hit by a 2014 Dodge Charger driven by Spencer McNerny, 23, of Manhattan while crossing the intersection of S. Juliette Ave. and Fort Riley Blvd. Wu was transported to Via Christi for treatment of facial, hand, leg, and foot injuries. McNerny was issued a citation for failure to yield right of way at an intersection.