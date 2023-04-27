ARRESTS

  • Shelbie Louise Durham, 26, 1941 Hunting Ave., for theft of property or services. Confined on $1,500 bond.
  • Montell Elijah Branch, 28, 513 Stone Drive No. 2204, for failure to appear. Released on $1,500 bond.
  • Kelli Ilene Stockton, 26, 1521 Leavenworth St. No. 3, for two counts of failure to appear. Confined on $500 bond.
  • Blaize Richard Moore, 16, 2132 Prairie Lea Place, for distribution of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute, purchase or consumption of liquor by a minor, possession of cigarettes and possession of hallucinogenic drug. Released, no bond listed.
  • Joanna Marie Nowak, 30, St. George, for failure to appear. Confined on $1,000 bond.
  • Carlos Luis Serrano, 21, 1508 Oxford Place No. 17, for failure to appear. Released on $1,500 bond.