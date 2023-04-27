Shelbie Louise Durham, 26, 1941 Hunting Ave., for theft of property or services. Confined on $1,500 bond.
Montell Elijah Branch, 28, 513 Stone Drive No. 2204, for failure to appear. Released on $1,500 bond.
Kelli Ilene Stockton, 26, 1521 Leavenworth St. No. 3, for two counts of failure to appear. Confined on $500 bond.
Blaize Richard Moore, 16, 2132 Prairie Lea Place, for distribution of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute, purchase or consumption of liquor by a minor, possession of cigarettes and possession of hallucinogenic drug. Released, no bond listed.
Joanna Marie Nowak, 30, St. George, for failure to appear. Confined on $1,000 bond.
Carlos Luis Serrano, 21, 1508 Oxford Place No. 17, for failure to appear. Released on $1,500 bond.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for theft and criminal damage to property at 10:43 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Kearney Street in Manhattan. A 27-year-old male reported an unknown person took his Cannondale Quick Bicycle and damaged his Masterlock. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $710. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Police arrested Arthur Joseph Mickey Jr., 34, Ogden, for criminal damage to property and criminal trespass after the Riley County Historical Museum reported he broke a window and other items. Officers filed a report at 11:01 a.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Claflin Road in Manhattan. Riley County Historical Museum said Mickey entered the museum by breaking a window and additional items inside. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,980. He remains confined on a total bond of $3,000.
Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 5:02 p.m. Wednesday near the 2300 block of Stagg Hill Road in Manhattan. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2019 Acura RDX driven by Richard Boehner, 23, of Manhattan struck a pedestrian, Kaylie Felix, 26, of Manhattan. Felix was transported to Via Christi for treatment of her injuries.
Officers filed a report for aggravated assault at 6:58 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of Anderson Avenue in Manhattan for an incident that is reported to have occurred April 22. A 16-year-old boy reported an unknown man pulled a handgun on him while playing tag with others at this location. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Jalisa Deloris Carson, 34, 1941 Hunting Ave., was arrested at 7:50 p.m. Wednesday while in the 2100 block of Fort Riley Boulevard. Carson was arrested for violating the offender registration act and interference with LEO. Caron remains confined on a total bond of $50,000.
Bobby Lee Pearson, 39, of Ogden was arrested at 10:59 a.m. Wednesday while in the 800 block of S Elm Street. Pearson was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for failure to appear. Pearson remains confined on a total bond of $26,000.