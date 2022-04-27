Charles Clifton Kendrick, 37, St. George, for failure to appear. Confined on $5,000 bond.
Zackery Cordell Langston, 30, 708 Dondee Drive No. 39, for failure to appear. Confined on $500 bond.
Elizabeth Jane Jones, 41, Wamego, for failure to appear. Released on $1,000 bond.
John Dean Schum, 35, 411 S. 16th St., for probation violation. Released on $2,000 bond.
Anthony Daniel Murphy, 26, 1215 N. 11th St., for failure to appear. Released on $750 bond.
Amy Jean Roth, 36, 427 Leavenworth St., for failure to appear. Released, no bond posted.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for burglary at 10:51 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Ogden. A 44-year-old woman reported her storage unit was broken into and miscellaneous tools, Harley-Davidson collectibles, and a collectible knife were stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $500.
Officers filed a report for theft at 2:17 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Temple Ln. in Manhattan. A1 Trash Service reported 20 dumpsters were stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $97,000.
Officers filed a report for burglary, criminal damage to property, and theft at 6:42 p.m. in the 1200 block of Marlatt Ave. in Manhattan. A 22-year-old woman reported three of her properties were broken into and numerous Milwaukee, Shockwave, Bauer, and Craftsman tools were stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,124.