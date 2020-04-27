ARRESTS
• Caitlen Anne Sells, 35, 2217 Prairie Glen Place, for probation violation. Confined on $1,916 bond.
INCIDENTS
• A 66-year-old woman reported that an unknown person broke into her storage unit and took antique plates, granite ware and kitchen utensils. Officers filed a report for burglary in the 6300 block of Tuttle Creek Boulevard at approximately 11:15 a.m. Saturday. Estimated total loss is $750. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
• Best Western reported an unknown person broke into a shed and took a weed eater, blower, trimmer and pressure washer. Officers filed a report for theft in the 600 block of Poyntz Avenue at approximately 10:45 a.m. Friday. Estimated total loss is $570. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• An 18-year-old woman reported an unknown person took her black Remmington 0.22 long rifle. Officers filed a report for burglary in the 1700 block of Garfield Street in Riley at approximately 11:55 a.m. Friday. Estimated total loss is $800. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• A 21-year-old woman reported a man she knew took her white Cadillac CTS. Officers filed a report for motor vehicle theft in the 4200 block of Spook Rock Way at about noon Friday. Estimated total loss is $2,400.
• A 31-year-old man reported an unknown person took seven bows from his storage unit. Officers filed a report for burglary in the 600 block of Delaware Avenue at about 1:15 p.m. Friday. Estimated total loss is $3,500. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.