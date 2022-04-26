Jacqueline Joy Lucas, 36, 104 Drake Drive, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
Jonas James Cruz, 22, 3000 Tuttle Creek Blvd No. 580, for criminal damage to property. Released on $2,000 bond.
Tiffany Lynn Fernandez, 40, homeless, for failure to appear. Confined, no bond listed.
Sarah Elizabeth Teener, 40, Topeka, for interference with a law enforcement officer and probation violation. Released on $1,750 bond.
Randi Jo Dunning, 35, 1317 Baehr Place, for criminal threat. Released on $2,500 bond.
Daniel E Thayer, 26, Raytown, Mo., for probation violation. Released on $1,500 bond.
Zachery Ryan Burch, 33, homeless, for interference with a law enforcement officer. Confined on $1,000 bond.
Derrell Dyore Goldsborough, 36, 914 Vattier St. No. 4, for failure to appear. Released on $500 bond.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 11:26 a.m. Monday in the 12400 block of Fairview Check Rd. A 17-year-old man reported the rear window of his car was broken out. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for theft at 7:20 p.m. Monday in the 6000 block of Tuttle Cove Rd. in Manhattan. A 51-year-old man reported the catalytic converter on his truck was cut off and stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $750. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.